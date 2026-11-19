In recent years, a fad has taken root in Nigeria's education system, the practice of signing out of school when students conclude their examinations, even without being sure of what the results would look like.

It is especially rampant at secondary school and tertiary education levels. Out of what many have labelled youthful exuberance, the graduating students do engage in various activities, including holding wild parties.

In May this year, not many parents, guardians and even teachers were left bewildered when the social media was full of videos of some male secondary school students fondling their female counterparts in broad daylight. Some male students were also seen signing on the uniforms of their female colleagues in their private areas. The students were traced to a particular school in Ondo State and punishment meted out to them.

But at tertiary education level, wild parties and binge drinking have led to unnecessary deaths. Only in April this year, after the second convocation ceremony of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI) in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, three persons, two of whom were graduating students of the university, died in a stampede that resulted from a fight at a party thrown by some students of the university. A member of staff of the hotel where the party was held was the third casualty.

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Investigations by the Police revealed that a fight broke out during the party and that sharp objects were freely used, leading to people scampering for safety and many people being trampled upon. Scores of people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Just few days ago, the news broke that some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, died as a result of what they consumed at a sign-out party organised by some graduating students. The figure initially given was eight but in the end, four students were confirmed dead. Even if it was one person that died, human life is too valuable to be toyed with.

Reacting to the development, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, described the deaths as a grievous loss, not only to the immediate families of the deceased and the university, but also to Enugu State as a whole. He called for a ban on sign-out parties among undergraduates, noting that the practice had brought too much sorrow to families and tertiary institutions across the country.

"I received with rude shock and deep sense of loss the news of the off-campus sing-out party leading to the death of four students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and hospitalisation of six others.

"This is a grievous loss not only to the immediate families of the deceased and the university, but also to us as a state. Losing them in their prime and along with their promising future cuts as deeply as a sharp knife. We, therefore share in this grief and pray God to grant their families, friends, and the UNN community the equanimity to bear the heartbreaking loss.

"Our hearts go out to their parents in particular, who sacrificed personal comforts to sponsor their children through the university, but only to face this sad turn of events.

"As a government, we have ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and will work closely with the university authorities and security agencies to get to the roots of the sad development and forestall a recurrence.

"Going forward, we will work with the authorities of tertiary institutions to enforce a full ban on sign-out parties and other excessive celebrations, a trend that has cost more lives and brought more sorrows than joy to families and higher institutions of learning," the governor stated.

Students go overboard at such parties -- NAPTAN boss

Speaking with Vanguard on the matter, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, blamed excesses on the part of students for the calamities resulting from sign-out ceremonies.

"Nobody is saying that people should not celebrate their accomplishments. But excess of everything is bad. Due to youthful exuberance, people do tend to go overboard during such parties. They are not like the graduation ceremonies and the attendant receptions family members organise for their children and wards. Those ones do have family members, friends and elderly people in attendance and any move to go overboard would be checked.

"What should be done is that sign-out ceremonies should be banned at all levels. We cannot afford to continue losing our young ones to things we can prevent. Unfortunately, most of the time, such wild celebrations are held outside school premises, where school authorities would not have the opportunity of stopping such events. It is the duty of parents and guardians now to impress it on their wards that such events are no longer acceptable and tolerated, " he stated.

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There is need for moderation -- NANS

Also speaking on the matter, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Obidah David, said there is need for moderation in everything.

"We can only sympathise with the families of the victims. We cannot hold the school authorities responsible as it happened outside the campus. What I want to say is that there is need for moderation in whatever we do. We must also be careful. Juvenile delinquencies shown by college students who would be signing and defacing their uniforms are not acceptable. Also, wild parties are not what graduating university students should engage in too. There is more to life than such things.

"As student leaders, we will sensitise other students on the need to be careful. Regarding the UNN incident, there are conflicting reports on what could have been the cause of the tragic incident. At any rate, we should not put ourselves in harm's way by our conduct. Such sign-out ceremonies must be outlawed," he submitted.