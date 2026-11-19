Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve Foreign Exchange (FX) inflows, enhance the management of petroleum proceeds and support macroeconomic stability.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and NNPC Group Chief Executive, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, endorsed the partnership at the apex bank's headquarters in Abuja.

Cardoso said the collaboration would strengthen the management of oil and gas earnings, improve the movement of export proceeds into designated government accounts and enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

He described the oil and gas industry as a critical driver of Nigeria's economic growth, noting that NNPC's operations remained central to the country's external reserves, fiscal revenue and foreign exchange inflows.

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According to him, the CBN, as custodian of NNPC's key operational foreign currency accounts, has a significant responsibility in ensuring the timely, secure and transparent settlement of petroleum proceeds into the Federation Account and other designated government accounts.

He said efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support were essential to ensuring predictable foreign exchange inflows and providing government with the resources required to meet its fiscal obligations.

Cardoso added that dependable oil revenue flows were particularly important during periods of economic volatility, when fluctuations in foreign exchange earnings could undermine monetary stability.

He said, "Our continued collaboration in efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support directly contributes to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue to achieve fiscal mandates and predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets."

The CBN governor said the agreement would also create opportunities for Nigeria to attract international financial institutions capable of providing innovative financing structures for the development of the country's vast natural gas resources.

He explained that the apex bank would deploy its convening power to bring global financial institutions and other strategic partners into the country's energy financing ecosystem, complementing NNPC's efforts to mobilise capital for new projects.

Cardoso stressed that the MoU was not intended to establish a new relationship between the two institutions, which had maintained decades of collaboration, but to formalise existing engagements and provide a more durable framework for their operations.

He disclosed that NNPC, alongside other oil companies and regulators, had been holding regular meetings with CBN, sometimes every fortnight, to address issues of mutual interest and resolve operational challenges affecting the industry.

According to him, the meetings have produced tangible outcomes, making the formal agreement a natural progression of an already productive relationship.

"Today's occasion is simply another step towards putting in writing and agreeing on a framework for carrying that relationship forward," he said.

The governor said the agreement would establish regular consultations, information exchange and coordination in areas including the monetisation of oil and gas assets, operational approvals, payment automation, regulatory alignment, cybersecurity and institutional capacity development.

He said improved monetisation of petroleum assets would strengthen NNPC's funding and liquidity position, while more efficient payment systems would enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

On cybersecurity, Cardoso said both institutions would share relevant threat alerts and information to strengthen the resilience of critical systems supporting the financial, oil and gas and wider energy ecosystems.

He also commended Ojulari for his leadership, saying the NNPC chief executive has demonstrated commitment to institutional discipline and collaboration since assuming office.

Cardoso recalled that he had engaged with the NNPC board shortly after its inauguration, offering advice on the challenges confronting the company and the reforms required to reposition it.

He said the progress recorded by NNPC reflected the commitment of its leadership and management to addressing longstanding institutional and operational challenges.

In his remarks, Ojulari said the agreement would help NNPC operate more effectively as a commercially driven national energy company, while aligning its activities with the country's monetary and foreign exchange objectives.

He said the company had faced significant financial and operational difficulties when the new board and management were appointed in April 2025, including weak liquidity, heavily challenged projects, substantial loan obligations, and difficulties surrounding its refineries.

Ojulari disclosed that the management had to undertake difficult decisions, including reviewing planned asset divestments and restructuring existing loans, to address financial leakages and improve the company's sustainability.

He credited Cardoso with providing guidance and mentorship during the early stages of his tenure, saying some of the progress recorded by NNPC resulted from implementing recommendations arising from their engagements.

Explaining the rationale for the MoU, Ojulari said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had transformed NNPC into a limited liability company requiring a more transparent and structured relationship with the country's monetary authority.

He said the partnership would facilitate opportunities for energy financing, hydrocarbon monetisation and capital mobilisation, including financial structures that would enable NNPC to raise funds against its balance sheet and assets.

Ojulari added that the collaboration would also address constraints affecting foreign exchange inflows and improve the settlement of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy.

He said CBN's guidance and convening capacity would be particularly useful in developing financing structures and attracting investment into the energy sector.

The NNPC chief executive said the agreement would further strengthen digital payments, cybersecurity, data protection, compliance and risk management.

He disclosed that a joint steering committee and joint working committee, co-chaired by officials of both institutions, would monitor implementation against defined performance indicators.

"We are here not just for the optics. We are here to build a working partnership that delivers results," he said.

Earlier, CBN Deputy Governor, Operations, Ms Emem Usoro, said the agreement would provide a clearer and more sustainable basis for cooperation between the two institutions, particularly in promoting international trade, foreign exchange inflows, energy financing and liquidity support for hydrocarbon monetisation.

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Usoro expressed confidence that the arrangement would strengthen Nigeria's capacity to withstand external shocks, stating that the country's gross external reserves have exceeded $55 billion.

Usoro attributed the improved reserves position partly to higher oil production and sustained diaspora remittances, adding that the MoU would support efforts to preserve and strengthen the country's external buffers through improved export earnings.

in his opening remarks, NNPC Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Adedapo Segun, said the agreement would replace the previous arrangement under which both institutions largely engaged on an ad hoc basis, often responding to individual transactions or emerging challenges.

Segun said the partnership rested on three major pillars: strengthening external reserves and investor confidence, supporting naira stability through compliance with foreign exchange and domestic currency regulations, and accelerating technology adoption in payment systems.

The CFO said NNPC was committed to complying with CBN guidelines recognising the naira as the sole legal tender for domestic transactions, including the alignment of domestic payments, contractor settlements and foreign exchange conversions with applicable monetary policies.

He added that the agreement would support the country's ambition to increase crude oil production from about 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day and unlock its extensive natural gas resources.

He said both institutions had also agreed on working groups, implementation timelines and accountability mechanisms to ensure that the partnership translated into measurable outcomes.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the connection between Nigeria's petroleum earnings and its monetary management, particularly through more efficient handling of export proceeds, improved financial coordination and stronger institutional oversight.