The advocates said the proposed target could give oil and gas-producing countries and industries an alternative to reducing fossil fuel production, while diverting investment from renewable energy and other measures needed to tackle climate change

Climate advocates have warned that a proposed carbon capture target in the draft outcome of the COP31 negotiations could prolong global dependence on fossil fuels rather than accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The advocates said the proposed target could give oil and gas-producing countries and industries an alternative to reducing fossil fuel production, while diverting investment from renewable energy and other measures needed to tackle climate change.

They spoke at a media briefing at the ongoing UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday.

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The concerns follow the inclusion of provisions on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) in the first draft of the conference's Cover Decision, which outlines the political outcomes expected from the negotiations.

Paragraph 60 of the draft calls on countries to contribute to global efforts to accelerate CCUS deployment to at least 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2035, reflecting current policies, and work towards a capacity of between 1.3 billion and 2.5 billion tonnes annually by the same year.

The proposed target has raised concerns among advocates, who argue the technology remains expensive, has struggled to deliver its promised results, and could allow fossil fuel companies to keep operating without making the deep emissions cuts required to limit global warming.

Speaking at the event, Rachel Kennerley, international carbon capture senior campaigner at the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), said the growing emphasis on technological solutions at COP31 was diverting attention from the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels.

She said carbon capture technologies have been promoted as a way to capture carbon dioxide from industrial facilities, including power plants, petrochemical facilities and fertiliser factories, before it enters the atmosphere.

The captured gas is then transported, usually by pipeline or ship, for underground storage or use in industrial processes.

However, Ms Kennerley argued that the technology could not address the underlying problem of continued fossil fuel production and consumption.

"At best it can only prevent emissions hitting the atmosphere. It cannot remove emissions," she said, distinguishing carbon capture and storage from technologies designed to remove carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere.

She also questioned the technology's effectiveness, saying operational projects remained limited and that actual capture rates often fell below the 90 to 95 per cent performance levels promised by proponents.

According to Ms Kennerley, more than 80 per cent of captured carbon was still being used to extract additional oil and gas, raising concerns that the technology could contribute to further fossil fuel production.

'Unrealistic' deployment target

Romain Ioualalen, global policy campaign manager at Oil Change International, said the proposed deployment target was not supported by the current performance of the industry.

He argued that achieving the proposed capacity of between 1.3 billion and 2.5 billion tonnes annually by 2035 would require a dramatic expansion of a technology that had struggled to scale up despite decades of investment.

Mr Ioualalen said the proposed figures could represent a 20- to 40-fold increase from existing carbon capture capacity within the next decade.

He also questioned the basis for the figures, arguing they had not undergone the scientific and political scrutiny required for inclusion in an international climate agreement.

For him, including such targets could encourage governments to keep operating fossil fuel infrastructure on the assumption that emissions could later be captured and stored.

"The only serious way to prevent CO2 from getting into the atmosphere is getting out of fossil fuels and deploying renewable energy at scale," he said.

Mr Ioualalen further argued that the proposed carbon capture ambition contradicted the conference's wider discussions on electrification, which seek to increase the use of electricity across sectors currently dependent on fossil fuels.

He said governments could undermine electrification efforts if they continued to rely on gas and other fossil fuels while treating carbon capture as an alternative to reducing emissions.

Concerns over communities and climate finance

Beyond the implications for fossil fuel production, advocates also raised concerns about the potential effects of carbon dioxide removal technologies on land, food production and local livelihoods.

They particularly questioned Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), which involves growing biomass, using it to generate energy and capturing the resulting carbon dioxide for storage.

The approach could require extensive areas of land to grow the biomass needed to operate the technology, potentially placing pressure on agricultural land and communities that depend on it for their livelihoods.

The advocates also expressed concerns about emerging marine carbon removal technologies, including ocean fertilisation and ocean alkalinity enhancement, which they said could disrupt marine ecosystems and affect fishing communities.

They argued that investments in these technologies could divert resources from adaptation programmes and other interventions that directly support communities already affected by climate change.

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The concerns are particularly relevant to developing countries, where land and natural resources support food production and the livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

They therefore urged negotiators to ensure that carbon removal technologies did not replace deep emissions reductions or undermine the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.

Paragraph 58 of the draft Cover Decision recognises that carbon dioxide removal will be required to return global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius but states that it must complement, rather than substitute for or delay, deep emissions reductions.

It also calls for environmental safeguards and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.

Paragraph 59 welcomes efforts to scale up the development and deployment of CCUS and CDR technologies.

The advocates, however, called for removing the proposed quantitative CCUS target, arguing that including it could give greater political legitimacy to technologies they consider ineffective in responding to the climate crisis.

CIEL also said 700 carbon capture industry lobbyists had gained access to COP31, describing the figure as a record presence for the sector at a UN climate conference.

The draft Cover Decision remains subject to negotiations, meaning the proposed provisions could be revised before countries reach a final agreement.