A business opportunity can come with a tight deadline. Based in Shanghai, Li Meihong works in international business development for Warom Explosion Proof, a Chinese manufacturer of explosion-proof equipment.

Last year, an Australian client invited the company to attend a technical clarification meeting as part of a project tender. The meeting was scheduled for just one week later. Even with an expedited application, Li's visa could not be issued in time.

Her experience reflects some of the challenges businesses face when operating across borders. As services play a growing role in the Asia-Pacific economy, regulatory and administrative barriers can impose real costs, particularly on smaller businesses with fewer resources to navigate unfamiliar rules.

In May 2026, APEC trade ministers adopted the APEC Roadmap for Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Services at their meeting in Suzhou, China.

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The roadmap sets a shared direction for the coming decade, aiming to reduce barriers to services trade and investment, advance digital transformation and strengthen regional cooperation.

How APEC works

Spanning Northeast and Southeast Asia, the Pacific and the Americas, APEC brings together 21 economies across a vast and diverse region. They vary widely in their levels of development, economic structures and regulatory systems. This diversity makes cross-border cooperation both important and complex.

Apart from tariff reduction, APEC's work also focuses on making trade and investment easier in practice, including streamlining customs procedures, improving regulatory transparency, facilitating digital transactions and professional mobility.

Rather than imposing binding rules on all economies, APEC relies on voluntary cooperation and consensus. Its economies exchange experiences, explore practical approaches and undertake pilot projects, which others can adapt to their own situations.

Former Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Muhamad Noor once noted that APEC allows economies that are ready to introduce policy changes to move ahead, while others can "follow suit when their circumstances allow."

Improving the investment environment

Barriers to investment in the services sector include unfamiliar regulations, administrative procedures and regulatory uncertainty. The difficulties involved can delay or even discourage businesses from making investment decisions.

One initiative seeking to address these challenges is Su-Easy, a cross-border investment facilitation model developed in Suzhou Industrial Park, in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.

Situated within the Suzhou Area of the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Su-Easy aims to simplify the process of setting up a business across borders.

Through its overseas service centers, companies can receive guidance on preparing registration documents and have their materials reviewed before submission. They can then complete the registration process online without travelling to China.

The service network now has centers in Singapore, Hong Kong China, and Germany. In Singapore, ROPLUS, a start-up incubation project at the National University of Singapore, has seen one of its investments benefit from the Su-Easy model.

Its representative Low Jin Huat says the streamlined procedures is very beneficial.

"This model simplifies the process and saves us a great deal of time, which is particularly helpful for start-ups," Low said.

He added that several incubation projects at the National University of Singapore were interested in learning more about investment opportunities in China through the Su-Easy service channel.

The initiative was selected for inclusion in APEC's 2026 collection of best practices on investment facilitation. The collection hopes to share practical experiences among member economies and encourage them to adapt approaches suited to their own circumstances.

Making cross-border data sharing more practical

Data can be another visible barrier to cross-border services. Sharing data across borders can help institutions exchange knowledge, support collaborative research and make information more readily available, enabling faster and better-informed decisions.

This can affect services ranging from cloud computing and digital finance to healthcare and scientific research.

An example can be found in healthcare cooperation between Hong Kong China and the Chinese Mainland, where improved access to medical records is helping patients receive more consistent care.

Previously, medical records held by institutions in the two places were not always accessible to one another. Now, Hong Kong residents who receive medical services at designated hospitals in Shenzhen and Zhongshan can authorize those institutions to upload their radiology reports and images to their personal electronic health records through Hong Kong's eHealth mobile app.

They can then access the records through the app and authorize healthcare professionals in Hong Kong to view them during follow-up consultations.

The healthcare example illustrates how better access to shared data can improve services in practice. At the regional level, China is also seeking to promote wider cooperation on cross-border data flows.

At the APEC High-Level Forum on AI in Chengdu in July this year, China announced plans to establish the China Center for APEC Cooperation on Cross-border Data Flows in Qianhai, Shenzhen. The planned center is intended to provide a platform for policy research, regulatory coordination and services for businesses.

Advancing digital transformation and innovation

APEC economies vary widely in their levels of digital development, creating differences in their ability to adopt new technologies and participate in the digital economy.

Bridging these gaps requires investment in digital infrastructure, wider access to practical digital tools, stronger innovation capabilities and more opportunities for digital skills development.

Collaboration between businesses, technology providers and research institutions can help turn these efforts into practical applications.

A collaboration between China Mobile, Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group and the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) offers an example.

China Mobile and Sinar Mas signed an agreement to establish an artificial intelligence joint laboratory in July 2024. The lab, developed with ITB, was formally launched in May this year, alongside the release of LIBRA, an AI platform designed to support business operations and innovation.

For Vernando, a workshop manager at Sinar Mas Group, one of its features has proved useful. His factory regularly receives equipment-operation videos from Chinese suppliers.

Previously, he had to take screenshots of the videos and send them to people who understood Chinese for translation, a process that could take up to three working days.

With LIBRA, he can upload a video and have Indonesian subtitles generated automatically, making it easier for local staff to understand the instructions.

The platform is also helping users with limited programming experience explore their own ideas. Patrick, a member of Sinar Mas Group's technology innovation team, said he and his colleagues used to spend several days writing code to develop a working demonstration of a project. With LIBRA, he was able to assemble a prototype by dragging and dropping components, without having to write the code line by line.

Examples like LIBRA show how accessible digital tools can lower technical barriers and help more people turn ideas into actions.

Making such opportunities available is also a priority for APEC. This is reflected in the Chengdu Statement, adopted by APEC economies at the Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in July this year.

The statement calls for stronger digital connectivity, wider access to digital education and vocational training, and support for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises through affordable, easy-to-deploy digital solutions. It also encourages economies to share experiences and best practices in digital and AI transformation.

Making professional mobility easier

Digital tools can help services cross borders, but many still require professionals to travel in person. Engineers may need to work at project sites, technology consultants may be called in to provide technical advice, and equipment specialists may have to travel overseas to install or maintain machinery.

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Visa procedures and limits on the length of stay can make it harder for them to provide these services.

To facilitate business travel, APEC introduced the APEC Business Travel Card scheme, which allows eligible business travellers to make multiple short-term visits to participating economies that have granted them pre-clearance, without applying for a separate visa for each trip. The permitted stay varies by economy, with many allowing stays of up to 60 days per visit.

Li Meihong, whose visa application for a meeting with an Australian client could not be processed in time, said around 35 employees at Warom Explosion Proof have since obtained the cards.

Now to further ease these constraints, five APEC economies, including China, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, have agreed to extend the maximum permitted stay for eligible APEC Business Travel Card holders from 60 days to 90 days.

The extended stay took effect in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong China, on November 1, 2026. The rest will determine their own implementation dates.

Turning vision into action

The initiatives discussed above illustrate some of the practical ways APEC economies can make regional services cooperation more accessible and effective.

At the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "eliminate trade and investment barriers to foster an open Asia-Pacific economy". He also emphasized the need to promote inclusive and balanced development to ensure both efficiency and fairness.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled for November 18-19 in Shenzhen. As the host economy, China has identified openness, innovation and cooperation as its three priorities for the APEC year, with the aim of advancing practical cooperation in these areas.