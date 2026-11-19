President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has pledged stronger government support for teachers, including improved salaries, professional development, and better working conditions, acknowledging that educators deserve more than recognition for their contributions to Liberia's education system.

Speaking at the 2026 Liberia National Educators Awards ceremony, President Boakai disclosed that his administration has already placed more than 2,000 teachers on the government payroll, while promising to address outstanding salary concerns affecting educators across the country.

The President acknowledged that many teachers continue to serve without regular salaries, assuring them that the government remains committed to resolving their concerns.

"Many still serve without regular salaries. We will continue to verify their service, make recruitment transparent, and address the outstanding cases as the resources allow," he said.

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President Boakai further disclosed that the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget provides for minimum salaries for qualified teachers in government schools administered by the Ministry of Education and the Moria Consultative School System.

He expressed hope that the Legislature would support the proposal, emphasizing that teachers who dedicate their lives to educating future generations deserve adequate financial compensation.

"The tradition should never become a substitute for paycheck," the President stressed, warning against celebrating teachers' sacrifices without making the necessary investments in their welfare.

Reflecting on his personal educational journey, President Boakai recalled growing up in Watsonga, Lofa County, in a family of modest means and working as a janitor at the College of West Africa, alongside other jobs, to support himself through school.

He said his experience had given him a personal understanding of the value of education and the sacrifices many Liberians make to acquire it.

According to him, before individuals become public officials, medical professionals, lawyers, or businesspeople, they first pass through classrooms where teachers help shape their future.

He praised educators who continued teaching during Liberia's civil conflict and those who returned to classrooms after the war to help children from displaced and disadvantaged families rebuild their hopes and aspirations.

The President also called for a nationwide mentorship initiative through which outstanding educators recognized at the awards ceremony would mentor younger teachers and share effective teaching methods across Liberia's 15 counties.

He said the initiative would ensure that successful teaching practices benefit more students and strengthen learning outcomes beyond the schools where award-winning educators currently serve.

Additionally, President Boakai disclosed that a professional development initiative is expected to reach approximately 12,000 teachers and school principals with training, teaching materials, and other opportunities to improve their professional capacity.

He emphasized the need to strengthen teacher certification and licensing while ensuring that educators receive the necessary training and opportunities to advance professionally without leaving the classroom.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah reinforced the President's call for increased investment in the teaching profession, stressing that educators must receive the resources, professional support, and working conditions necessary to deliver quality education.

Speaking under the theme, "Rooted in Service, Rising in Excellence," Dr. Jallah disclosed that the government plans to add another 1,000 teachers to the government payroll, following the placement of 2,000 student volunteer teachers on the payroll.

She also indicated that salary increments for educators have been included in the proposed 2027 national budget currently before the Legislature.

However, the Education Minister cautioned against celebrating teachers' sacrifices while neglecting the investments required to improve their working conditions.

"We should never make hardship a requirement for heroism. Service deserves respect, but it also deserves investment," Dr. Jallah emphasized.

She outlined several priorities for the sector, including strengthening teacher preparation and continuous professional development, providing improved learning materials, enhancing school leadership and supervision, and creating safer and more inclusive learning environments.

Dr. Jallah also warned educators against examination-related corruption, sexual harassment, exploitation, and discrimination, emphasizing that professional excellence must be accompanied by ethical conduct and accountability.

She stressed that no educator should demand payment in exchange for grades or use their authority to intimidate, exploit, or abuse students.

The Minister further maintained that every child, regardless of pregnancy, age, disability, or family economic circumstances, deserves dignity, protection, and equal opportunities to learn.

At the ceremony, President Boakai challenged educators to teach children to read effectively, evaluate evidence, think independently, and understand the importance of honesty and accountability.

He also urged teachers to pay particular attention to students experiencing learning difficulties, reminding them that every child deserves an opportunity to succeed regardless of family background or economic circumstances.

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The President commended Dr. Jallah and her team for sustaining the national educators' awards tradition, describing the recognition of outstanding teachers as an important investment in the country's future.

He also disclosed that Liberia will host a conference and roundtable in May 2027 involving the African Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities to exchange experiences on teacher preparation, professional standards, and improving learning outcomes.

At the ceremony, nine educators were recognized for outstanding contributions across classroom teaching, school leadership, education administration, inclusive education, and technical and vocational education.

The award recipients received various prizes, including laptops and cash awards, while the recipient of the Ministerial Award for Transformative Teaching and Learning was presented with a motorbike.

Adam M. Kollon emerged as the recipient of the Liberia Presidential Award for Distinguished Excellence in Teaching, receiving a US$5,000 cash prize and a brand-new vehicle.

In his acceptance remarks, Kollon described the recognition as more than a personal achievement, saying it represented the dedication, sacrifices, innovation, and commitment of educators working to transform lives through education.

The ceremony brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, educators, and other stakeholders in the education sector.