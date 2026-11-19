The country's efforts to consolidate peace and advance transitional justice have gained a new institutional dimension following the signing of two cooperation agreements by the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), even as the Commission warns that the country continues to neglect one of the most important obligations to victims of its civil wars: reparations.

The Commission signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Leadership of War Victims of Liberia, operating under the Liberia Massacre Survivors Association (LIMASA), and the Liberia Peacebuilding Office (LPBO) on Tuesday at its headquarters on 20th Street, Sinkor.

The agreements establish frameworks for greater participation by war victims in transitional justice and closer coordination between human rights monitoring and national peacebuilding mechanisms.

But Acting INCHR Chairperson Cllr. Mohammed El-dust Fahnbulleh used the occasion to highlight a major contradiction in Liberia's reconciliation efforts: while the government is advancing memorialization initiatives and preparations for a war and economic crimes court, the current national budget contains no dedicated allocation for reparations to survivors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called on the Legislature to provide at least US$150,000 in the 2027 National Budget as an initial contribution toward addressing the needs of war victims.

The demand places the question of material justice at the center of the country's renewed peacebuilding agenda.

The agreement with the Leadership of War Victims of Liberia is intended to give survivors a more direct role in decisions affecting justice, healing and reparations.

Under the arrangement, INCHR and the victims' leadership will strengthen communication, coordinate interventions, identify outstanding needs and establish a platform through which victims can contribute to policy discussions.

Fahnbulleh said the partnership had already facilitated medical assistance for four war victims in Nimba and Montserrado Counties.

"Although this intervention may appear modest in comparison to the enormous needs of war victims across the country, it demonstrates that our commitment goes beyond statements," he said.

The second MOU, with the Liberia Peacebuilding Office, addresses a different but closely related challenge: connecting human rights monitoring with early warning and conflict prevention.

LPBO Executive Director Sheikh S.S. Kamara said the two institutions had historically documented related incidents through separate systems, sometimes producing fragmented responses.

"When mob justice occurs in Lofa, the PBO early warning system records it. When a woman is beaten over land in Sinoe, INCHR records it as a human rights violation. When a protest turns violent in Grand Cape Mount, PBO records it as a security threat. Same incident, two different books, two different responses and often, no justice for the victim," Kamara said.

Under the new agreement, INCHR's human rights indicators will be integrated into the Liberia Early Warning and Early Response Network (LERN) platform through a protected module designed to safeguard victims' confidentiality.

The institutions also plan to establish joint alert verification teams in every county, pairing LPBO peace officers with INCHR monitors to investigate reports and coordinate responses. Monthly joint county briefs will replace separate reporting arrangements.

These measures could improve the identification of emerging tensions, strengthen responses to human rights abuses and reduce the institutional gaps that allow local disputes to escalate.

The civil wars, fought between 1989 and 2003, claimed more than 200,000 lives, displaced large sections of the population and devastated the country's institutions and infrastructure. The 2003 Comprehensive Peace Agreement provided for the establishment of mechanisms to promote reconciliation, accountability and sustainable peace.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), established under legislation enacted in 2005 and inaugurated in 2006, subsequently documented violations, examined the causes of the conflict and made recommendations for national healing.

Its 2009 final report recommended a reparations program of approximately US$500 million over 30 years. The proposed interventions included medical and psychosocial assistance, education, livelihood support, community infrastructure and other forms of rehabilitation.

Yet reparations have remained largely unimplemented.

The INCHR agreements therefore address two important weaknesses in the post-war process: the limited participation of survivors in decisions affecting them and the fragmentation of institutions responsible for preventing conflict and protecting human rights.

The victims' MOU could help shift survivors from being treated primarily as recipients of assistance to becoming recognized participants in transitional justice policy. Their experiences can inform the identification of needs, the design of support programs and the monitoring of government commitments.

The LPBO agreement, meanwhile, could strengthen preventive peacebuilding by connecting early warning information with human rights evidence. This is particularly important because many conflicts begin as local disputes over land, resources, political representation, community grievances or perceived injustice before developing into wider security problems.

However, the agreements are cooperation frameworks. Their effectiveness will depend on implementation, adequate resources, clear responsibilities, confidentiality safeguards and regular public reporting.

Memorialization cannot replace reparations

The signing comes as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration advances the proposed Liberia Peace, Reconciliation and Memorial Museum.

The President signed its founding Project Charter on November 13, and the National Steering Committee was inaugurated on November 18. The proposed institution is intended to preserve historical records, document survivors' experiences and educate future generations about the consequences of conflict.

Fahnbulleh welcomed the initiative, describing memorialization as an essential part of transitional justice because it preserves historical truth and recognizes the suffering of victims.

But he cautioned that remembering those who died cannot substitute for addressing the needs of survivors still living with the consequences of the war.

"Honoring the dead without addressing the suffering of the living leaves an important part of our transitional justice obligations unfulfilled," he warned.

His argument reflects a fundamental distinction within transitional justice: memorials preserve memory, truth-seeking establishes an account of past abuses, prosecutions pursue accountability, while reparations address the harm suffered by victims.

These mechanisms are complementary. Progress in one does not remove the responsibility to implement the others.

The absence of a dedicated reparations allocation is now a central test of the government's commitment.

Fahnbulleh described the zero allocation as regrettable and called on the leadership of the House of Representatives and Senate to demonstrate political will by providing at least US$150,000 in the 2027 budget.

Although the proposed amount is small compared with the TRC's US$500 million recommendation, an initial appropriation could establish a foundation for a structured victims' support program.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such funding could help develop transparent eligibility criteria, identify survivors requiring urgent medical and psychosocial assistance, and establish the institutional arrangements for a broader reparations mechanism.

The issue also intersects with the proposed War and Economic Crimes Court. In October, the head of the office preparing for the court said legislative consideration of its establishment had been deferred until January 2027 and that the proposed US$1.2 billion national budget contained no dedicated funding for the court.

The parallel funding concerns raise a wider question about how the government intends to finance its transitional justice commitments.

The two MOUs offer an opportunity to strengthen coordination, improve conflict prevention and place victims more firmly within Liberia's peacebuilding framework.

But their success will depend on whether the institutions establish clear implementation plans, allocate resources, protect sensitive information and publish regular accounts of their work.

The government and Legislature also face a more direct responsibility: deciding whether reparations will remain a recommendation discussed at public ceremonies or become a funded national program.

For a country whose peace has endured for more than two decades since the 2003 agreement, preventing a return to war is only part of the challenge. Sustainable reconciliation also requires confronting unresolved grievances, acknowledging victims' suffering and addressing the social and economic consequences of past abuses.

The INCHR has now formalized two partnerships intended to strengthen that process. Its appeal for reparations places the next test before the government and lawmakers.

The country's peacebuilding process will ultimately be measured not only by the institutions it establishes or the history it preserves, but also by whether survivors receive the justice, recognition and practical support they have waited for years.