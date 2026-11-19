Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah has disclosed financial irregularities and administrative weaknesses at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC). She spoke yesterday, November 17, 2026, at a meeting with the French and German ambassadors and a senior European Union official on strengthening Liberia's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

The meeting took place at the Minister's office at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. French Ambassador Dominique Delpuech, German Ambassador Carsten Hölscher, and Giles Matayron, Head of Partnership at the EU Delegation to Liberia, attended. Both sides reviewed the partners' assessment of their ongoing TVET interventions, institutional challenges, accountability mechanisms, infrastructure, legislative reforms, governance, and the sustainability of investments.

Minister Kruah said an internal audit found that student fees at MVTC were difficult to account for. It also found that the center's revenues had been deposited into the Ministry's operational accounts and spent on other things. The Ministry has since opened a dedicated bank account for MVTC so that all fees and related payments are properly received and accounted for. A team has been assigned to improve operations, and efforts are underway to audit student records and verify enrollment documents.

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On enrollment, she said an initial assessment put MVTC's capacity at about 3,000 students, while the institution first reported roughly 1,000. Later reviews exposed weaknesses in registration and administrative systems, including people claiming student status without registration records or supporting documents.

Concerned about the supply of raw materials for practical training, the Minister noted that the Government has spent more than US$300,000 this year alone on tools and materials for the center. She said she would direct the Ministry's Internal Audit team to investigate.

She said visiting MVTC was one of her first actions in office. She acknowledged gaps in the TVET system and cautioned that real transformation requires time, commitment, and a systematic approach. She described the engagement with partners as critical to transparency, institutional checks and balances, and accountability, and reaffirmed TVET as a major priority of her administration because of its role in youth empowerment and employment.

The Minister thanked France, Germany, and the EU for their continued support, particularly through the Skills for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STRIVE) Project. She said STRIVE was among the first initiatives brought to her attention, as she was receiving reports on several projects nearing completion. She regretted that the project is ending but said its achievements and lessons should be sustained and extended across the wider TVET system.

Ambassador Delpuech stressed the need for stronger governance, coordination, and institutional arrangements, saying sustained collaboration between the Government and its partners is essential to lasting results. He pointed to operational challenges at MVTC, including raw materials, training equipment, workshop facilities, and overall capacity.

He recommended a comprehensive assessment to establish accurate figures on enrollment, trainers, programs, workshops, practical training hours, and equipment. Such an exercise, he said, would improve reporting, accountability, and management, given the significant investments by the French Development Agency (AFD) and the EU through STRIVE and other EU-funded initiatives.

Ambassador Hölscher urged faster action to make the sector more functional, effective, and responsive to national development priorities. Skills training, he said, must connect directly to jobs so that young people can move successfully into the labor market. He added that discussions are ongoing on EU technical assistance to assess skills gaps in key economic sectors, map stakeholders, and strengthen partnerships between the private sector and TVET institutions.

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Mr. Matayron reaffirmed the EU's commitment and called the meeting a valuable chance to review cooperation, identify implementation bottlenecks, and develop practical solutions. He said the EU has invested more than €16 million in Liberia's TVET sector over the past five to six years. He added that the partnership goes beyond funding to include institutional strengthening and expanded economic opportunities. He stressed the need for open dialogue, stronger coordination, and collective effort to close the gaps in the sector.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation, strengthen institutional accountability, and advance reforms that make TVET more effective, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of young people and the labormarket.