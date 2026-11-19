Bong County educator Adam Jarto Kallon has won Liberia's Presidential Teacher Award, earning national recognition for his contributions to education, science advocacy and digital skills development.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai presented Kallon with a brand-new pickup truck in recognition of his service during the third Liberia National Educators Excellence Awards Program, held on November 18, 2026, at Paynesville City Hall.

The award, organized by the Ministry of Education, recognizes outstanding educators and promotes innovation, professional commitment and excellence in teaching.

Beyond his classroom responsibilities, Kallon has pursued initiatives aimed at expanding young people's access to practical education, science and technology--areas increasingly important to Liberia's efforts to improve learning outcomes and prepare students for employment.

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He is the founder of the Liberia Student-led Chemistry Symposium Initiative and recently organized a two-month free Digital Literacy and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training program in Gbarnga.

The program enrolled 370 young people, of whom 320 completed the training and received certificates. Participants acquired practical skills in computer operations, Microsoft Office applications, digital communication, internet research, artificial intelligence literacy and digital data management.

In May 2026, Kallon also organized a Student-Led Chemistry Symposium at Bong County University, attracting more than 750 students, 25 high school teachers and six education stakeholders.

The initiatives reflect an approach to education that extends beyond conventional classroom instruction by exposing students to practical knowledge, scientific engagement and digital competencies.

Kallon's achievement comes as Liberia continues to confront challenges involving teacher qualifications, inadequate learning resources, unequal access to quality education and weak learning outcomes.

The Ministry of Education's 2025/2026 Annual School Census reports 38,435 primary school teachers nationwide, including 3,150 in Bong County.

Nationally, only 16.1 percent of primary school teachers hold bachelor's degrees, while 15.3 percent possess associate degrees and 12.6 percent hold diplomas. The report places 53.8 percent in the professional-only qualification category.

In Bong County, 396 primary school teachers--12.6 percent of the county's total--hold bachelor's degrees.

The figures underscore the need to complement recognition programs with sustained investment in teacher training, professional development, instructional materials and improved school facilities.

The National Educators Excellence Awards Program seeks to encourage that commitment through nine award categories covering teaching, school leadership, education administration, inclusive education and technical and vocational education and training.

This year's edition was held under the theme, "Rooted in Service, Rising in Excellence."

Kallon's recognition also highlights the potential contribution of educators who engage directly with their communities and develop initiatives to address gaps in learning opportunities.

His digital literacy program provided hundreds of young people with exposure to skills increasingly required in education, business and the modern workplace. Similarly, the chemistry symposium created a platform for students to engage with science beyond routine classroom lessons.

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For Bong County, his national recognition brings attention to the contribution of local educators to Liberia's broader educational development.

However, individual awards alone cannot resolve the structural challenges confronting the education system. Sustained improvements will require qualified teachers, adequate facilities, modern learning resources, competitive professional conditions and effective support from government and education stakeholders.

Kallon's achievement therefore offers both recognition of individual service and an opportunity to encourage wider investment in innovative teaching and practical learning.

As Liberia seeks to improve the quality of education, the challenge is to ensure that celebrating outstanding educators goes hand in hand with creating the conditions that enable teachers across the country to deliver better learning outcomes.