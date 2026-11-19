Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi has highlighted the country's progress in digital payments, disclosing that its Inclusive Instant Payment System (IPS) has processed millions of transactions worth millions of United States dollars and billions of Liberian dollars. He also announced that full banking interoperability is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Saamoi made the disclosure during an interview at the InterContinental Resort, Balaclava Fort, Mauritius, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, ahead of the launch of the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa (SIIPS) Report, organized by the AfricaNenda Foundation.

He said Liberia completed integration of its instant payment infrastructure in 73 days following engagements with AfricaNenda and the Gates Foundation. The initiative connected the country's two mobile money operators, enabling their platforms to communicate and support transfers across previously separate systems.

"When we engaged with AfricaNenda and the Gates Foundation on the launch of an IPS system in Liberia, the integration work took 73 days," Saamoi said. He described the timeline as a significant achievement for a country that had long faced limited interoperability.

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The Governor expressed hope that Liberia's experience would be highlighted in the SIIPS 2026 report and provide lessons for other African countries seeking to expand digital financial inclusion. He said the Central Bank had deliberately worked with both mobile money operators to ensure the system was delivered.

Assessing the platform's performance, Saamoi said transaction activity had exceeded the CBL's expectations, with millions of transactions recorded and values reaching millions of U.S. dollars and billions of Liberian dollars.

"In terms of the volume that we've seen, in fact, the volume has beat our own imagination in terms of how widely the system is being used," he said.

He did not provide a detailed breakdown of users or individual transaction values but said affordability remained important to sustaining public use. The CBL is engaging participating providers to keep charges within reach of customers while recognizing that operators must remain commercially viable.

Saamoi said mobile money and instant payments could help bring more people from Liberia's informal economy into the formal financial system, particularly where limited financial literacy and access to conventional banking remain challenges.

The system is also being used for government-to-person (G2P) payments and person-to-person transfers. Saamoi said the CBL prioritized G2P payments during implementation to help ensure that civil servants received salaries promptly and transparently.

Under the arrangement, payments are initiated by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, processed through the Central Bank and transferred electronically to participating service providers for delivery to beneficiaries.

"Today, civil servants are able to receive their payments, their salary payments, in real time without any deductions," he said, adding that electronic processing creates an audit trail and helps ensure salaries reach employees in full.

The CBL is also working toward person-to-government payments, which would allow individuals and businesses to pay taxes electronically. Saamoi said digital payments could reduce cash handling, improve verification and help the government ensure that the amount invoiced to a taxpayer is the amount deposited into public accounts.

He further disclosed plans to extend electronic government payments to traditional leaders and healthcare workers. Before travelling to Mauritius, he said, he had discussed with the Ministry of Local Government the possibility of paying chiefs through the platform. The CBL also expects to engage the Ministry of Health on electronic payments to nurses.

Saamoi said these arrangements could reduce unauthorized deductions and strengthen accountability in public financial administration.

The next major phase, he said, is the establishment of a National Electronic Payment Switch to connect commercial banks, fintech companies and mobile money operators within one interoperable system. Integration work is underway, with the CBL targeting the first quarter of 2027 for its launch.

The switch is intended to address fragmentation among commercial banks, which currently operate separate systems and cannot seamlessly transfer funds between institutions. Saamoi said the new infrastructure would allow customers to transfer money from one bank to another without visiting a banking hall or navigating disconnected platforms.

"Today, all of the commercial banks work in silos. They are not interoperable," he said. "What we hope to achieve by the deployment of a switch in the first quarter of 2027 is to unbundle them, to make them interoperable."

He said connecting the institutions would also give the CBL broader, real-time access to transaction information across the financial system, strengthening oversight and supporting more informed monitoring of payment activity.

On sustainability, Saamoi said the CBL selected open-source technology to support local maintenance and reduce dependence on external technical assistance. Development partners, including AfricaNenda, supported the initial deployment, but he said the Central Bank could support the system over time.

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A hackathon planned for early December 2026 is expected to train Liberian technology professionals and firms to provide local technical support. Saamoi said the CBL's business assessment also indicated that transaction revenue could make the infrastructure self-sustaining, provided usage grows and fees remain affordable.

He said the Central Bank's approach was to increase transaction volumes rather than rely on high charges. "Our objective is to drive volume. It's not the magnitude of the price. It's the volume that drives it," he said.

Saamoi also linked digital payments to Liberia's broader financial inclusion objectives. He said the country's financial inclusion rate stood at 52 percent and that the CBL aimed to raise it to between 70 and 75 percent by the end of 2029.

He described instant payment infrastructure as a way to bring people outside the formal banking system into the formal economy, and urged African countries to introduce such systems to begin planning for them.

"The IPS is the gateway for you to achieve that because it helps you to bring people from the informal sector into the formal sector," he said.

Saamoi said customers increasingly expect to conduct transactions through mobile phones rather than visit banking halls and wait in queues. He urged governments and central banks to prepare for the shift, adding: "The digital economy is the future."