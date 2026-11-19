IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim the US government and a US-based lobbying firm have called for "punitive measures and sanctions" against Nigerian president Bola Tinubu over alleged attempts to rig the 2027 polls. But the posts are misleading; the call only came from the lobbying firm. We found no evidence that the US government also said this.

The United States government has called for "punitive measures" against Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, his family and associates over "alleged attempts to rig" the 2027 presidential election.

That is according to several posts doing the rounds on Facebook.

One post, dated 13 November 2026, reads, in part:

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#ATIKU2027: BREAKING!!! INEC Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, Other APC Leaders, In Serious Trouble, As USA Reveals That It Has Been Closely Monitoring The 2027 Presidential Election Activities In Nigeria Like A Hawk; Calls For Punitive Measures And Sanctions, Including Seizure Of Bank Accounts And Assets, Against Bola, His Family (Seyi And Remi), Associates And Agents, Over Alleged Attempts To Rig The 2027 Presidential Election, Seriously Intensify Internationally.

According to the posts, the statement was made during a congressional hearing on Nigeria, organised by the US house's foreign affairs sub-committee on Africa. They claim the hearing took place on 12 November 2026 and was titled "One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt".

The posts also refer to a statement by Von Batten-Montague-York, a US-based lobbying firm run by Nigerian-born political consultant Karl Von Batten. They claim the firm also called for punitive measures and sanctions, including seizure of Tinubu's bank accounts and assets.

Nigerian politician and African Democratic Congress's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar hired the lobbying firm to strengthen his "reputational standing" in the US ahead of Nigeria's 2027 polls.

In October 2026, Nigerians raised concerns over what appeared to be AI-generated photos in the preliminary voters' register, sparking accusations that the election would be rigged. However, Inec said field officers had entered irregular and questionable records into the database and later removed over 1.6 million invalid registrations.

But has the US government called for sanctions against Tinubu and his associates? We checked.

Misleading posts

Africa Check searched for reports and official announcements that the US government called for punitive measures against Tinubu, his family, and associates over "alleged attempts to rig the 2027 presidential election". We found none. International and local media would have widely reported it if it were true.

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A search of US president Donald Trump's social media pages also returned no such information.

We found the video from the congressional hearing referenced in the posts on YouTube, but at no point did the participants call for sanctions against Tinubu and his associates over alleged election rigging.

On 13 November 2026, Von Batten-Montague-York published a statement on its X account calling for sanctions against Tinubu.

The statement said, in part: "All available punitive measures and sanctions, including the seizure of accounts and assets, should be used to hold President #Tinubu, his family, associates, and agents accountable."

As a lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York is a private organisation that seeks to influence government decisions and public policy on behalf of its clients. Its statements do not represent official government positions.

The posts attributing the statement to both the US government and the firm are misleading.