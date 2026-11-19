The members are expected to assume their responsibilities immediately, subject to eligibility checks by the FIFA Review Committee in line with FIFA's Governance Regulations.

FIFA has appointed Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi and four others to the Normalisation Committee mandated to oversee the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and implement reforms ahead of fresh elections.

In a letter dated 18 November, FIFA named reputable lawyer Sampson Ebomhe as chairman of the five-member committee, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The other members are respected journalist and sports administrator Godwin Enakhena, former Nigeria captain and two-time FIFA World Cup player Amokachi, Amina Yerima and Joe Abah.

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According to the NFF Communications Department, FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, communicated the appointments in a letter to Acting General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme.

The members are expected to assume their responsibilities immediately, subject to eligibility checks by the FIFA Review Committee in line with FIFA's Governance Regulations.

FIFA said their confirmation would depend on the screening process.

The world football governing body also reiterated that none of the committee members would be eligible to contest any position in the forthcoming NFF elections, even if their appointments were revoked or they resigned.

Committee's responsibilities

Beyond managing the federation's affairs, the committee has been given a broad mandate to review the NFF's governance structure and electoral framework.

Its responsibilities include managing the federation's daily affairs and reviewing the NFF Statutes to increase stakeholder representation, promote a more inclusive Executive Committee, and reduce its membership.

The committee will also work with FIFA and CAF to determine whether certain provisions of the NFF Electoral Code require amendments to strengthen governance and improve the credibility of the electoral process.

It is further expected to develop proposals for additional governance reforms involving the NFF, state football associations, leagues and other relevant football stakeholders.

These reforms will subsequently be supervised by the newly elected NFF leadership.

Another major responsibility is to organise elections for a new NFF leadership team under the revised statutory framework and under the supervision of the federation's electoral committees.

FIFA has also asked the current NFF administration to cooperate with the committee as it begins its assignment fully.

The committee's mandate will end once it completes its responsibilities, but no later than 31 May 2027.

Background

FIFA's announcement marks another significant step in efforts to resolve the leadership crisis that has unsettled Nigerian football administration since August.

On 22 October, the Bureau of the FIFA Council approved the appointment of a Normalisation Committee to manage the NFF until fresh elections are held for its Executive Committee.

The development followed the mass resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation's Executive Committee on 27 August.

The resignations disrupted preparations for the NFF elective congress scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, Nasarawa State, prompting FIFA and CAF to intervene in the electoral process.

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Emmanuel Ikpeme was subsequently appointed acting General Secretary to oversee the NFF Secretariat while consultations on the federation's future continued.

The crisis also coincided with renewed calls for reforms in Nigerian football. President Bola Tinubu, on the day the NFF leadership resigned, directed the National Sports Commission to work with the federation and relevant stakeholders on comprehensive reforms covering governance, administration, domestic competitions and accountability.

A Nigerian delegation led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko had earlier met FIFA officials in Zurich on 1 September to discuss the crisis and a roadmap for reform.

The appointment of the five members now provides a clearer picture of the committee's structure and responsibilities, and it is expected to steer the federation toward fresh elections within FIFA's stipulated timeframe.