Controversy continues to mount over the confirmation of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's nominee for Deputy Director General for Operations of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Precious Rue, with a US-based security and rule of law expert raising concerns over her conduct and the Senate's handling of her confirmation hearing.

Alfred Jah Johnson said both Rue and the Senate have questions to answer, particularly over an alleged US$10,000 bribery attempt and the manner in which the nominee was interrogated.

Rue, nominated in August 2026 alongside LDEA Director General-designate Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Daniel Dee Ziankahn Jr. and Deputy Director General for Administration-designate Prince Mulbah, came under intense scrutiny following the circulation of a viral video of her remarks at a college graduation celebration.

In the video, Rue reportedly suggested that she had been promised the LDEA position before completing her studies and referenced an alleged US$10,000 offer linked to drug money.

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During her confirmation hearing, Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe pressed Rue to identify those allegedly behind the job promise and the financial offer.

However, the nominee declined to name the individuals, apologized and maintained that her remarks were made in excitement and should be understood within that context.

Reacting to the controversy, Johnson questioned whether Rue had reported the alleged bribery attempt to the appropriate authorities, given the sensitive responsibilities associated with the position she seeks to occupy.

"The nominee's lack of evidence that she reported the attempt to bribe her is of great concern. She had a responsibility to report it, and she has a responsibility to explain why she did not report it," Johnson said.

Johnson Faults Snowe

While raising concerns over Rue's conduct, Johnson also criticized Senator Snowe's questioning, arguing that it appeared designed to corner the nominee rather than establish the facts.

"The manner in which the senator asked the question was not genuine," he said.

Johnson described the approach as more of a "gotcha" question than a genuine effort to establish legitimate concerns.

He also questioned Snowe's characterization of Rue's remarks about her résumé as an admission that the document had been doctored.

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According to Johnson, the nominee appeared to be explaining that her résumé was professionally prepared rather than admitting that it had been falsified.

However, he described another remark attributed to Rue, concerning an individual who reportedly sees the President before he sleeps, as inappropriate and reflective of poor judgment.

Johnson maintained that Rue should be given a fair opportunity to address the outstanding allegations, stressing that legislative confirmation hearings must balance accountability with fairness.

He also expressed concern over the inadequate preparation of some presidential nominees for legislative scrutiny.

"This is not just about her. I have seen several confirmation hearings in Liberia where the candidates were woefully unprepared," he asserted.

Rue's confirmation hearing was subsequently postponed, leaving unresolved questions over the alleged bribery attempt, her controversial remarks and professional credentials.

The controversy has divided public opinion, with some calling for the rejection of her nomination and others urging the Senate to assess her on merit.

Among those supporting her confirmation is Grand Gedeh County Bar Association President Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, who has urged lawmakers to evaluate Rue based on her qualifications and professional competence.

The controversy presents a test for the Senate as it weighs the nominee's suitability for a senior leadership position in an institution charged with combating drug trafficking.