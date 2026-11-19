In a historic diplomatic milestone, Liberia has launched what officials describe as its first comprehensive foreign policy document, 179 years after gaining independence, setting out a strategic framework to guide the country's engagement with the international community.

Since independence in 1847, Liberia's foreign relations have largely been guided by policy statements issued by successive presidents rather than a comprehensive policy document.

The last major foreign policy statement was issued in 1971 by President William R. Tolbert Jr., following his ascension to the presidency after the death of President William V.S. Tubman.

Fifty-five years later, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Gender, Children and Social Protection, officially unveiled a comprehensive, forward-looking and gender-responsive foreign policy on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Monrovia.

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Speaking at the launch, Foreign Affairs Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti said the government undertook a comprehensive review of Liberia's foreign policy to align its diplomatic agenda with contemporary global realities, national development priorities and the country's growing role in international affairs.

The policy, endorsed by the Cabinet on May 28, 2026, prioritizes economic diplomacy, national sovereignty, regional integration, peace and security, citizen protection, and international cooperation.

Minister Nyanti said the document was developed by seasoned Liberian diplomats, including former Foreign Ministry officials, with contributions from serving ambassadors and diplomatic missions worldwide.

A defining feature of the document is the adoption of a Gender-Responsive Foreign Policy (GRFP), also known as a Feminist Foreign Policy, which Nyanti described as the first of its kind in Africa.

She explained that the framework seeks to address longstanding gaps between Liberia's commitments to gender equality and the practical inclusion of women in foreign policy formulation, diplomatic leadership and international engagement.

"It seeks to bridge these gaps by placing women's rights, leadership, participation, and empowerment at the center of Liberia's diplomatic priorities," Minister Nyanti said.

The gender-responsive framework rests on five strategic pillars: women's rights; women's economic empowerment and inclusive trade; women, peace and security; climate justice and natural resource governance; and women's political representation and leadership.

The launch comes amid significant shifts in global politics, technological advancements, emerging security threats and changing geopolitical alliances.

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It also marks a new chapter in Liberia's diplomatic history, following its transition from civil conflict to democratic consolidation and its election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Liberia is scheduled to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council in December 2026.

The launch brought together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organizations and prominent leaders of Africa's women's movement.