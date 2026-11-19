The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has trained 20 journalists in Maryland County to strengthen fisheries reporting, combat illegal fishing and promote accountability in Liberia's fisheries sector.

The day-long training, held on Tuesday, November 17, forms part of activities marking World Fisheries Day 2026, which will be celebrated in Harper on November 21.

Speaking at the training, NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. called on journalists to go beyond ceremonial reporting and pursue investigative and community-based stories highlighting illegal fishing, environmental violations and challenges confronting coastal communities.

Saygbe emphasized that fisheries remain critical to Liberia's food security, employment, poverty reduction, women's economic empowerment and sustainable economic growth.

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He encouraged journalists to visit fishing communities and landing sites to document the experiences of fishermen, fishmongers and others whose livelihoods depend on marine resources.

The NaFAA boss said the Authority welcomes constructive media criticism, stressing that accurate and evidence-based reporting is essential to transparency, institutional performance and public accountability.

He described the selection of Harper to host World Fisheries Day as part of efforts to decentralize fisheries services and recognize the contributions of coastal communities outside Monrovia.

Saygbe also highlighted the opening of NaFAA's first regional office in Harper as a significant step toward bringing fisheries services closer to stakeholders in southeastern Liberia.

The training covered the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, access to fisheries reporting grants and practical grant-writing exercises.

Participants commended NaFAA for the initiative, pledging to apply the knowledge acquired to improve public awareness and reporting on the fisheries sector.

World Fisheries Day is observed annually on November 21 to promote sustainable fisheries and the protection of aquatic resources.