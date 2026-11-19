The governor said Nigeria was chosen because of the development of its National Instant Payment (NIP) system, which has been adjudged the only mature instant payment system (IPS) in Africa.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Henry Saamoi, has disclosed that West African authorities are finalising plans to establish a regional payment settlement system for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with Nigeria selected as host.

He said Nigeria was chosen because of the development of its National Instant Payment (NIP) system, which has been adjudged the only mature instant payment system (IPS) in Africa.

Mr Saamoi disclosed this on Wednesday on the sidelines of the launch of the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment System (SIIP) report in Mauritius.

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He said Ghana would host a backup system, while Senegal would host the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. He added that the three-country arrangement was designed to prevent any single country from dominating the regional payment infrastructure.

The SIIP report examines the state of inclusiveness of instant payment systems across Africa. Its annual launch brings together central bank governors, policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, think tanks and other stakeholders from across the continent.

At the launch of the previous edition of the report in Eswatini, Nigeria's National Instant Payment system was adjudged the only mature instant payment system in Africa.

Mr Saamoi said ECOWAS authorities had engaged a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed regional payment infrastructure. The firm recommended the three-country arrangement, which he said had received the backing of central banks in the region.

"We had a consultant that's done some work for ECOWAS. The consultant came up with a three-country approach with Nigeria hosting the IPS because of Nigeria's experience. In terms of RTGS, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) in Senegal to host the RTGS," he said.

The governor said he and some of his counterparts had initially expressed reservations about the possibility of dominance by certain countries. However, he said the proposed three-country arrangement addressed their concerns.

Currency settlement challenge

Despite the optimism surrounding the development of regional payment systems in West Africa, currency settlement remains a major challenge because of the region's multiple currencies and exchange rate regimes.

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Countries often rely on the US dollar as a base currency for conversion, a practice experts have identified as one of the major obstacles to efficient cross-border payments in Africa.

Addressing the challenge, Mr Saamoi said the proposed system would facilitate settlement in different local currencies, leveraging the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables cross-border transactions using local currencies.

"We have not decided on the base currency for settlement yet, but currently what we are doing as individual countries is to on-board to the PAPSS system. As you are aware, PAPSS does settlement in local currencies," he said.

ECOWAS single currency

The Liberian central bank governor also provided an update on the proposed ECOWAS single currency, the ECO.

He said the 2027 target for its introduction remained unchanged, adding that a major decision on the currency's launch would be taken on Friday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The 2026 SIIP report will be launched on Thirds in Mauritius.