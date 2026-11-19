Mr Bilat's death sparked outrage among colleagues and members of the nursing community

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, has denied allegations of medical negligence following the death of a nursing student, Raphael Bilat.

In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital's management said its medical team immediately activated emergency response procedures and administered life-saving interventions.

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Some of the deceased's colleagues had claimed that he did not receive adequate medical attention.

The hospital said Mr Bilat was brought to its Accident and Emergency Unit at about 6:05 p.m. on Monday, 16 November, after collapsing during a football match.

Mr Bilat's death sparked outrage among colleagues and members of the nursing community, with allegations of inadequate emergency facilities and delays in medical intervention at the orthopaedic hospital and the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where he was subsequently transferred.

One of his colleagues, Ifeoma Onyibe, alleged that essential emergency supplies, including oxygen, were unavailable when the student was brought to the hospital.

She also claimed that the students waited for about two hours without access to the doctor on duty.

The hospital, however, gave a different account, saying the student was already in an extremely critical condition when he arrived.

According to the statement, Mr Bilat was accompanied by a large group of student nurses following his sudden collapse on a football pitch.

The hospital said he was clinically unresponsive, pale and cold to the touch, with fixed and dilated pupils and a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3/15, indicating profound unresponsiveness.

It said nurses on duty immediately commenced resuscitation while the doctor on call was notified.

The medical team established an intravenous line and conducted a random blood sugar test, which returned a reading of 8.4 millimoles per litre.

The attending doctor reportedly confirmed that the patient was unresponsive following cardiac arrest, prompting continued cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), administration of intravenous fluids and 200 milligrams of hydrocortisone.

The hospital said cardiac monitoring showed a body temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, while his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation could not be recorded.

It added that intravenous adrenaline was administered and supplemental oxygen provided, but the patient remained unresponsive.

Hospital alleges interference with resuscitation

The hospital further alleged that efforts to resuscitate the student were disrupted by a large crowd of student nurses who overwhelmed its Accident and Emergency Unit.

It said the crowd obstructed medical specialists from taking full control of the patient's management despite repeated appeals by hospital personnel.

According to the management, some students insisted on performing endotracheal intubation themselves and administering what it described as unapproved doses of emergency medications, including up to six ampoules of intravenous adrenaline and atropine, against the attending physician's advice.

The hospital said the situation overwhelmed its internal security personnel and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed to the facility.

Despite the alleged disruption, the management said its medical team continued resuscitation efforts.

It added that the students subsequently requested an ambulance to transfer Mr Bilat to JUTH for further treatment.

At the time of the request, the hospital said his body temperature had dropped to 30 degrees Celsius, his oxygen saturation was 42 per cent, while his pulse and blood pressure remained unrecordable.

A second doctor on call reportedly managed to reach the patient through the crowd, reassessed his condition and explained the critical prognosis to the students before authorising the transfer.

The hospital's ambulance was deployed at 8:59 p.m. and departed at 9:05 p.m., accompanied by a nurse, a porter and student representatives.

The statement said resuscitation continued throughout the journey, with the patient remaining unresponsive and his oxygen saturation at 42 per cent.

He was handed over to the Accident and Emergency team at JUTH at 9:20 p.m., while the ambulance returned to the orthopaedic hospital at 10:05 p.m.

Hospital defends emergency response

The management maintained that it provided emergency care in accordance with national healthcare directives, insisting that life-saving medications, intravenous fluids and emergency drugs were deployed as required.

It also disclosed that another student from the same group was brought to its Accident and Emergency Unit during the incident in critical condition.

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According to the hospital, its medical team attended to the second student and successfully stabilised her before she regained consciousness.

While expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, his colleagues and the wider nursing community, the hospital appealed for calm and urged the public to respect medical protocols during emergencies.

It said attempts by people without clinical authority to take over emergency procedures and administer restricted medications could compromise patient care.

However, the hospital's statement did not independently establish the cause of Mr Bilat's collapse or address all the specific allegations concerning the availability and functionality of emergency equipment, including reported concerns about a defibrillator.

The conflicting accounts have raised questions about emergency preparedness, the availability of critical equipment and coordination between medical personnel and accompanying students during life-threatening situations.

There are also questions surrounding the circumstances of the student's transfer between the two federal hospitals.

The orthopaedic hospital said Mr Bilat was handed over to JUTH at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, while earlier accounts placed the time he was pronounced dead at about 9 p.m.