As European clubs intensify their search for talent across Africa, a rapidly emerging academy in Lagos is positioning itself as one of the continent's most ambitious football development projects. Helping to expand its international reach is Malawian sports executive James Woods, whose career spans football investment, club partnerships and global player recruitment.

At its base in Oshodi, Lagos, Inspire Sports Academy is quietly building a reputation that is attracting attention far beyond Nigeria.

In late October, sporting directors and scouts from Europe converged on the academy's facilities for a three-day talent identification programme. Just weeks later, Inspire's players were competing in the final of the NextGen Africa Cup in Abidjan after defeating a Benfica-affiliated academy 2-0 en route to the showpiece match.

Although Inspire narrowly lost the final to Mali's Africa Foot, a recognised development partner of FC Barcelona, the academy emerged with its reputation significantly enhanced. Ivorian football outlet 225foot selected six Inspire players in its Team of the Tournament, more than any other academy at the competition.

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A growing force in Nigerian football

Nigeria has long been one of Africa's most productive football talent factories, producing generations of players who have gone on to excel in Europe's top leagues.

Inspire is seeking to establish itself among the country's next wave of elite academies.

Supported by private investment, the academy has developed modern training facilities in Lagos, including a FIFA-standard artificial pitch, while expanding its talent identification network, competitive programme and international recruitment activities.

Recent milestones include winning the 2026 Mobil Naija Cup, competing at Sweden's prestigious Gothia Cup and reaching the final of the NextGen Africa Cup in Côte d'Ivoire.

Those achievements have increasingly attracted the attention of international scouts, recruitment specialists and football clubs looking to identify the next generation of African talent.

The Malawian behind the international connections

Among the figures helping to strengthen Inspire's global footprint is James Woods, a Malawian former diplomat and sports-business executive who advises the academy on international player pathways, strategic partnerships and market development.

An MBA graduate of the University of Oxford who also studied at the London School of Economics, Woods combines experience in football with a background in investment strategy, business development and international partnerships.

Before joining Inspire, he served as Partner and Director at RWG, where he developed relationships with club owners, sporting directors and senior football executives across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

RWG's wider player-development network has been linked to several notable football careers, including Yan Diomande, who progressed from CD Leganés to RB Leipzig; Antonín Kinský, who represented RWG-linked MFK Vyškov before joining Tottenham Hotspur; and Faris Moumbagna, who later signed for Olympique de Marseille. The network has also helped facilitate player pathways into Major League Soccer.

Woods was also involved in the 2023 partnership between CD Leganés, RWG and the Malawi Government that saw the country's Warm Heart of Africa tourism brand appear on the Spanish club's shirts.

Closer to home, he facilitated a professional coaching attachment at Queens Park Rangers for Mighty Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira.

At Inspire, that experience is now being applied to building international recruitment relationships and creating professional opportunities for young Nigerian footballers.

The academy's engagement network spans Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Germany; the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland; Central and Eastern Europe, including Serbia, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania; as well as the Middle East and the Americas.

More recently, Woods hosted visiting representatives from FC Barcelona at Inspire's Lagos facilities, while officials from Roc Nation Sports have also toured the academy as international interest continues to grow.

Turning potential into professional opportunities

That international engagement is already producing results.

In October, Inspire graduates Olamide Fawaz and Yusuf Jimoh signed professional contracts with Serbian side GFK Dubočica.

Highly rated prospect Favour Bamidele has attracted attention from Portuguese giants Benfica and Sweden's Kalmar FF, while Muritala Ayomide and Esho Idris have undertaken trials with Swedish club Hammarby IF.

Other players have attended assessments with Spain's RC Celta de Vigo and France's Stade de Reims, while additional prospects have received trial opportunities across several European markets.

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The growing list of overseas opportunities reflects the academy's increasingly extensive recruitment network and expanding international profile.

An African academy with global ambitions

Inspire's emergence reflects broader changes across African football, where private investment, modern infrastructure and direct access to international decision-makers are becoming increasingly important in player development.

Working alongside the academy's Nigerian leadership and technical staff, Woods is helping strengthen links between one of Africa's richest talent pools and clubs across the global game.

With tournament success, growing scouting interest and an increasing number of players moving towards professional football, Inspire appears to be building the foundations of a serious long-term project.

The challenge now is sustaining that momentum and transforming individual success stories into a consistent production line of professional footballers. If it succeeds, Inspire could establish itself as one of Africa's most influential football development academies.