The CAF Awards 2026 are in two weeks and the voting has been on-going to select the best peformers and high achievers in both the men's and women's categories.

There are a total of 18 Categories for the Awards.

The CAF Awards 2026 will be held at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts (National Theatre) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, 2 December 2026.

But how are the nominees selected, who gets to vote and what goes into choosing the winners?

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CAF Awards Voting Process Explained:

For the CAF Awards 2026, voting runs from 5 to 20 November, with CAF's 54 Member Associations and eligible clubs taking part in the process. Voters are asked to rank their preferred nominees, with the selections then brought together to determine the winners in each category.

CAF manages the process, with independent monitoring by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to ensure that votes are properly recorded and counted.

The process begins with a review of performances by players, coaches, clubs and national teams over the period under consideration, in this case 1 January to 15 September 2026, bar three categories in the women's awards, where the period under review was extended to accommodate the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

CAF draws on a panel of Football Experts, including Technical Specialists, experienced Coaches, former Players and Media Representatives, to identify those who have stood out during the year.

Performances at both club and international level are considered.

Once the nominees have been selected, the responsibility for choosing the winners passes to a wider group of voters drawn from across African football.

These include National Team Coaches and Captains, representatives of CAF's Member Associations, eligible club coaches and captains, technical experts and football journalists.

The voting groups may vary according to the award, but the aim is to bring together people with a close knowledge of the African game and the achievements of those nominated.

The winners will be revealed at the ceremony in Lagos on 2 December, when African football's leading performers will gather for one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the continent's sporting calendar.

The CAF Awards 2026 will recognise excellence across 18 categories, comprising seven men's awards, seven women's awards and four officiating awards.

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Men's categories

CAF Men's Player of the Year

CAF Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

CAF Men's Interclub Player of the Year

CAF Men's Coach of the Year

CAF Men's Young Player of the Year

CAF Men's National Team of the Year

CAF Men's Club of the Year

Women's categories

CAF Women's Player of the Year

CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

CAF Women's Interclub Player of the Year

CAF Women's Coach of the Year

CAF Women's Young Player of the Year

CAF Women's National Team of the Year

CAF Women's Club of the Year

Refereeing categories

CAF Men's Referee of the Year

CAF Men's Assistant Referee of the Year

CAF Women's Referee of the Year

CAF Women's Assistant Referee of the Year

For more information on the CAF Awards 2026, visit www.cafonline.com.