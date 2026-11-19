With the continent's leading beach soccer nations preparing to meet in Senegal, a number of established and emerging talents will be looking to make their mark at the TotalEnergies CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 set to take place between 28 November - 06 December.

Hosts and defending champions Senegal will be seeking to extend their remarkable run of five consecutive titles, but they face competition from strong contenders that will be looking at dethroning the record-holding champions.

CAFOnline takes a closer look at key players who could have an important role to play in Group A which consists of hosts Senegal, Mozambique, Uganda and Ghana

NINOU DIATTA - SENEGAL

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Senegal will once again look to their experienced attacking players as they pursue a sixth consecutive continental title.

Among the players expected to attract attention is Ninou Diatta, who was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 edition in Egypt.

His performances were instrumental in Senegal's successful campaign, further establishing his reputation as one of the leading attacking players in African beach soccer.

Playing in front of their home supporters, the defending champions will be determined to maintain their dominance of the competition. Diatta's attacking contribution could once again prove decisive as Senegal seek to extend their remarkable winning run.

NELSON JOÃO MANUEL - MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique captain Nelson João Manuel remains an influential figure in the Mambas' beach soccer set-up.

An experienced member of the national side, Manuel has been part of Mozambique's continental journey since their impressive debut in 2021, when they reached the final before finishing runners-up to Senegal.

Manuel has also developed a reputation for contributing goals, making him an important presence at both ends of the pitch.

Mozambique will be making their fourth consecutive appearance at the competition and will be looking to build on their previous experience as they seek another strong campaign in Senegal.

BAKER LUKOOYA - UGANDA

Uganda return to the continental finals after missing the 2024 edition, with Baker Lukooya among the players expected to lead their challenge.

Lukooya was one of the standout performers during the qualifiers, scoring a hat-trick in Uganda's decisive 9-6 victory over Burundi.

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He also featured in Uganda's maiden continental appearance in 2021, scoring in both the semi-final against Mozambique and the third-place play-off against Morocco.

His previous experience at the competition, combined with his recent goalscoring form, makes him an important player for the Sand Cranes as they target a strong return to the continental stage.

ALEXANDER ADJEI - GHANA

Alexander Adjei remains one of the recognisable attacking figures in Ghanaian beach soccer.

The forward enjoyed an impressive campaign at the 2024 edition in Egypt, scoring 11 goals as Ghana finished fifth to record their best-ever performance at the competition.

His goalscoring contribution was central to the Black Sharks' campaign, which included a convincing 10 - 3 victory over Tanzania.

Ghana return to the continental finals after overcoming West African rivals Nigeria in the qualifiers. With Adjei's experience and previous goalscoring record, he will be an important attacking figure as the Black Sharks look to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

The TotalEnergies CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 will also serve as a qualifier for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, adding further significance to the tournament.