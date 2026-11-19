The Foni Bondali District Tribunal has declared Marato Fass to be the traditional land of the Badjie Kunda family of Kangibat, ruling in favour of Baba Badjie in a land dispute with Kebuteh B. Sanyang, who represented the Sanyang Kunda family of Chabai.

In its judgment dated July 23, 2026, the tribunal ordered that the land and its appurtenances be returned to the Badjie Kunda family. It also ordered Sanyang to stop serving as overseer Alkalo of Marato, limiting his Alkalo jurisdiction to Chabai.

The case, registered as CS001/2025, centred on who traditionally owned the land at Marato and whether the Badjie Kunda family could repossess it after relocating to Kangibat. The Sanyang Kunda family disputed the claim, telling the tribunal that the land belonged to them.

The tribunal, chaired by Omar Colley, heard evidence from 11 witnesses: six called by the Badjie Kunda family and five by the Sanyang Kunda family. Both parties and their witnesses were questioned, and the tribunal also conducted an inspection of the disputed land with the parties and witnesses present.

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Baba Badjie told the tribunal that his family had founded Marato and later moved to Kangibat after facing difficulties at the settlement. He said that when they left, they entrusted the oversight of their land to the Sanyang family.

The tribunal said the Badjie Kunda family had presented corroborating evidence that they were the founders of Marato. It also considered two letters from the Office of the Governor of the West Coast Region appointing members of the Badjie family as Alkalo. The letters were admitted as Exhibits A1 and A2.

The tribunal said it regarded the appointments as evidence supporting the family's connection to Marato. It reasoned that the Badjie family's role as Alkalo was consistent with its account of having founded the settlement.

The judgment questioned whether the family's relocation could mean it had forfeited land it had cleared and settled. It asked: "Would relocating from one place to another by the herein plaintiff's family serve as licence for this plaintiff's family to forfeit their lands which they cleared and settled on?"

The tribunal answered that relocation did not, by itself, remove the family's right to return. It said the "rights to return back to one's original settlement of abode cannot be denied."

In assessing the Sanyang Kunda family's case, the tribunal said it had not been given what it considered "cogent and tangible facts" showing how the family had owned or settled on the land before the Badjie Kunda family. It found that some defence witnesses had relied on hearsay and that their accounts contained inconsistencies, including about who had authority to allocate land and appoint an Alkalo.

The tribunal focused in particular on how a group of settlers, referred to in the judgment as Fana Fanas, came to occupy part of the land. It considered testimony from Ousman Badjie, a witness for the plaintiff, who said the settlers first approached Bernard Sanyang, a headman of the Sanyang Kunda family.

According to the testimony described in the judgment, Bernard Sanyang directed the group to Banki Sanyang, who escorted them to look for a place to settle. Banki Sanyang then told them that the area they had chosen belonged to the Badjie Kunda family and referred them to Ousman Badjie, who was then head of that family.

The tribunal accepted this account and found that Ousman Badjie had consented to the group clearing and settling on the land. It said the allocation was made by the Badjie Kunda family, not the Sanyang Kunda family.

Although the tribunal awarded the wider Marato land to the Badjie Kunda family, it made a separate order protecting the area already occupied by the settlers. It said that where people had been given virgin land to clear, settle and farm for decades without objection, the allocation could become irrevocable under customary practice.

The tribunal therefore ruled that the land allocated to and occupied by the settlers should remain theirs and could not be repossessed by the Badjie Kunda family. It also ordered that the occupied area should not be expanded, warning that further expansion could undermine peace in the community.

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The judgment further stated that no separate Alkalo should be appointed for the newly settled group and that they should remain under the Alkalo of Marato Fass. It referred to government policy against creating new village settlements.

In its final decision, the tribunal said Baba Badjie had proved the family's case "convincingly and well beyond the balance of probabilities." It found that Kebuteh B. Sanyang had failed to prove the defence case to the same standard.

The tribunal declared the land described as Marato Fass to be the traditional land of the Badjie Kunda family and ordered that it be returned to them. It cautioned Sanyang, his agents, servants and anyone claiming through him against trespassing on the land.

The order also stated that Sanyang should cease serving as overseer Alkalo of Marato and confine his Alkalo jurisdiction to Chabai. The tribunal warned that anyone found acting in breach of its orders could be dealt with for contempt of court.

The judgment reminded both parties that they have a right of appeal before the High Court.