Independent presidential candidate Almameh Gibba said the colours of his APRC No-To-Alliance Movement represent agriculture and the river, which he described as important to The Gambia's development.

Gibba, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala, spoke to supporters at rallies in Bundung and Ebo-Town. At the rallies, he called for greater local control of natural resources and said the country's people should benefit from them. He pointed to rising fish prices and logging in Nyambai Forest as concerns.

"The ocean belongs to the country; therefore, the people should benefit from it, but on the contrary, the prices of fish continue to escalate," Gibba said.

"We need to take back our ocean because it belongs to us," he said. "Look at the Nyambai Forest; it is almost finished. People are logging recklessly without any consideration."

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Gibba also said his movement wanted to increase agricultural production.

"We also want to promote agricultural production because we believe, as a country, we can," he told supporters.

He criticised the government's security sector reform programme, alleging that it had not brought meaningful changes.

"The security sector reform this government is talking about is not happening," he said. "What they are doing is reinstating coupists and promoting them to higher ranks. This is the reform they are talking about."

Gibba said his movement was also campaigning on forgiveness and national reconciliation. He said national unity would be a priority if he became president.

He rejected suggestions that the No-To-Alliance Movement lacked support, pointing to the movement's performance in the 2022 elections. He said it won five National Assembly seats and seven local council seats.

Gibba predicted that President Adama Barrow would lose the December 5 election. He said his movement would seek to ensure that ordinary Gambians benefited from the country's rivers, forests and marine resources.