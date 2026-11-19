President Adama Barrow leads a close three-way presidential race, with 28 per cent support in the latest opinion poll by Gambia Participates.

The Round 3 survey, published on November 18, found United Democratic Party leader Ousainou Darboe at 25 per cent and Coalition 2026 candidate Talib Ahmed Bensouda at 24 per cent. Nineteen per cent of respondents were undecided, while 4 per cent supported other candidates.

The poll found no clear leader in Brikama. Regionally, Barrow recorded his strongest support in Basse and Janjanbureh. Bensouda led in Kuntaur, Kanifing and Banjul, while Darboe's highest share was in Mansakonko.

More respondents expected Barrow to win than said they would vote for him. Thirty-seven per cent named him as the likely winner, compared with 28 per cent who selected him as their preferred candidate. The survey report treats these as separate measures.

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The poll found different levels of support across age groups. Bensouda had his highest support among people aged 18 to 24, at 41 per cent. His support fell across older groups, from 30 per cent among those aged 25 to 34 to 7 per cent among people aged 55 and above.

Barrow's support generally increased with age, rising from 25 per cent among respondents aged 18 to 24 to 41 per cent among those aged 55 and above.

Darboe's support was 19 per cent among the youngest respondents. It rose to 30 per cent among those aged 45 to 54 before falling to 28 per cent among people aged 55 and above.

The share of undecided voters was highest among respondents aged 25 to 34, at 21 per cent. It was 20 per cent among those aged 35 to 44 and 18 per cent among those aged 45 to 54. Among the youngest and oldest age groups, 14 per cent were undecided.

Support was similar among men and women. Barrow received 29 per cent support among women and 27 per cent among men. Darboe received 24 per cent among women and 26 per cent among men. Bensouda's support was 25 per cent among women and 24 per cent among men.

Women were slightly more likely to be undecided than men, at 19 per cent compared with 18 per cent.

The survey also asked respondents about the issues they considered most important. The cost of living was the leading concern, with 72 per cent selecting it. The report said concern about corruption increased from 29 per cent in Round 2 to 43 per cent in Round 3. Security and healthcare also remained among the issues raised by respondents, although their shares declined.

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Compared with Round 2, Barrow's stated support fell from 32 per cent to 28 per cent. Bensouda's rose from 19 per cent to 24 per cent, while Darboe remained at 25 per cent.

The share of undecided respondents increased from 17 per cent in Round 2 to 19 per cent in Round 3. Support for other candidates rose from 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

Gambia Participates said the earlier survey rounds involved different respondents, so the changes do not track the views of the same people over time. Essa Mbaye Faal and Mama Kandeh, who had received 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively in Round 2, withdrew before Round 3 and were not included in the latest questionnaire. The report said the results do not show whether their former supporters moved to another candidate or remained undecided.

The survey measures respondents' stated preferences for individual candidates, not their parties or coalitions. Gambia Participates described the results as a snapshot of opinion and said preferences could change before election day.