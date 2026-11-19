National Democratic Party leader Kebba Madi Bojang has endorsed United Democratic Party leader Ousainou Darboe and the Gambia First Coalition ahead of the December 5 presidential election.

Bojang announced his endorsement on Wednesday, November 18, at the UDP's Manjai bureau. He had submitted nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), but the Commission rejected his nomination, ruling him out of the presidential race.

Bojang said removing President Adama Barrow from office was his priority and pledged to use his resources to support that effort. He urged voters to support the UDP-led coalition, saying it would provide greater representation and development.

Darboe welcomed Bojang's endorsement and the NDP's support. He said the two parties shared a commitment to advancing the interests of Gambians.

Darboe also described Bojang as part of the UDP, saying his endorsement was support for a party he considered his own.

Oustass Musa Jallow, founder of the Reform and Development Party, also endorsed the UDP-led coalition ahead of the election. Jallow founded the RDP in June 2025.