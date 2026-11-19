UNITE Party presidential candidate Talib Ahmed Bensouda has promised to establish an agricultural bank and raise the price paid to farmers for groundnuts if elected on December 5.

Bensouda made the pledges during campaign meetings in Jokadu, Daru Rilwan and Munyagen in the North Bank Region. UNITE's nationwide campaign began on Tuesday, November 17, with a rally in Essau.

At the meetings, residents raised concerns about the price of groundnuts, the cost of basic goods and shortages of medicines at hospitals. Supporters in Jokadu said they backed Bensouda because they believed he would secure better prices for farmers and described him as trustworthy.

In Daru Rilwan, residents said the high cost of rice, sugar and other essential goods was affecting their daily lives. "The high cost of living is directly affecting our living conditions," they said, urging Bensouda and the Coalition 2026 team to propose lasting solutions.

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Residents of Muyagen also raised concerns about low groundnut prices and a lack of medicines in hospitals. They called on young people to vote for Bensouda and Coalition 2026 candidates.

Bensouda said farmers needed access to finance to increase production and grow their businesses. He promised to establish a bank dedicated to supporting the agricultural sector.

"The second alternative is the need to have an agricultural bank," he said. "This will enable farmers to secure loans which they can invest in and expand the scope of their businesses. This agricultural bank will be exclusively for the farmers."

He also promised to raise the price paid for groundnuts to increase farmers' income.

"When we assume the presidency, we will increase the selling price of groundnut to increase income generation of farmers," he said.

Bensouda said his movement had several policy priorities, including good governance, human development and economic integrity. He said good governance would require fair laws and a just system, while human development would focus on young people and women.

He said the movement's economic integrity plan aimed to reduce poverty within five years. Bensouda also spoke about young people travelling through irregular routes to Europe in search of work and better living conditions. He said his "Make It in The Gambia" initiative would support young people to find opportunities at home and help their families.

He promised to improve health services, saying hospitals should better meet the needs of residents seeking medical care.

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The candidate also pledged to provide what he called visionary leadership and to work towards national unity. He said his confidence came from his belief in self-determination and hard work.

Bensouda criticised President Adama Barrow's road construction programme, arguing that the government borrowed money to finance the projects and had to pay interest.

"Barrow's road constructions are aimed at securing votes from Gambians, but Barrow goes to banks, secures loans to finance those road constructions, and that attracts huge interest," he said.

Bensouda added that banks could lend to farmers and businesses but might prefer lending to the government because they considered it a stronger guarantee.

He thanked residents of Daru Rilwan for attending the meeting, saying the turnout showed their support for UNITE and Coalition 2026 ahead of the December 5 election.