Independent presidential candidate Dr Isatou Touray has blamed corruption and the misuse of public funds for the dalasi's loss of value and the economic hardship faced by Gambians.

Touray made the remarks at her first campaign meeting in Sotokoi Village, West Coast Region, where she began a nationwide campaign tour ahead of the December 5 presidential election.

She said poor management of public money had weakened the economy. She also said many young people complete their education but cannot find work, which she described as a failure of leadership and a loss of the country's skills and potential.

Supporters, women's groups, youth leaders and elders gathered in Sotokoi for the meeting. Residents raised concerns about access to clean wate r, roads, farming support, markets, youth employment and services for women and children.

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Touray thanked the residents for welcoming her and said she was running as an independent candidate to put people's needs ahead of party politics.

She said the country needed leaders who listen to communities and deliver results, with a focus on jobs, education, healthcare, women's empowerment, youth opportunities and good governance.

Touray said her campaign would be based on honesty, accountability and inclusion. She added that Gambians should not be excluded because of their party, tribe, region or background.

She told residents that their concerns would help shape her manifesto and plans for national development. Touray's campaign itinerary shows they plan to visit every region, with further stops expected in the West Coast Region before the campaign moves elsewhere.