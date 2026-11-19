The latest development occurred weeks after the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnanna Ama, held a peace meeting with the embattled bishops in the state over the crisis.

The suspended Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, Alexander Ibezim, has withdrawn his lawsuit challenging his suspension by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Henry Ndukuba.

The suspension and lawsuit

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the primate had suspended the archbishop for six months over various allegations, including selling church land for N2 billion.

The suspension, according to the primate, was to allow for transparent investigations into allegations against the archbishop and the diocese.

Mr Ndukuba also announced the appointment of the Bishop of the Diocese of Aguata, Samuel Ezeofor,

as the supervising bishop of the church's Diocese of Awka and coordinating bishop of the Province of the Niger.

This newspaper also reported that Mr Ibezim subsequently filed a lawsuit in which he challenged his suspension and plan to discipline him.

Withdrawal

Mr Ibezim had filed the suit at the High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division on 13 October.

The suspended archbishop had, among others, prayed the court to set aside his suspension and reinstate him as the bishop of Awka and archbishop of the Province of Niger.

Mr Ndukuba was listed as the first defendant in the suit, while the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Blessing Enyindah, was the second defendant.

However, in a motion dated 13 November and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ibezim notified the court of his intention to withdraw the suit.

The lawyer of the embattled cleric B.E.I. Nwofor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed the motion.

The suspended archbishop said the decision was to pave the way for amicable resolution of the matter.

"Take notice that the plaintiff hereby discontinues and withdraws this suit.

"This is in order to pave the way for amicable out-of-court resolution and settlement of this matter between the parties," he said.

The latest development occurred weeks after the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnanna Ama, held a peace meeting with the parties over the crisis.

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The crisis nearly split the church into two after the Board of the Diocese of Awka, Anglican Communion, rejected the suspension of Mr Ibezim on the basis that the decision did not follow due process.

The board specifically threatened to exit from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and rejoin the Church of England if the decision was not reversed.