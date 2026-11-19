Mr Lamido says Mr Shettima's comments risk undermining the dignity of the vice-president's office and tarnishing the reputations of senior citizens.

Former Jigawa State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sule Lamido, has accused Vice-President Kashim Shettima of making careless and inappropriate public utterances.

Mr Lamido warned that Mr Shettima's comments risk undermining the dignity of his office and tarnishing the reputations of respected senior citizens.

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He stated this at the official presentation of flags to PDP candidates for the 2027 elections.

Mr Lamido advised the vice-president to demonstrate maturity, restraint, and an understanding of the responsibilities attached to his office when speaking in public.

While describing the vice-president as an intelligent, eloquent, and articulate politician whom he personally admires, Mr Lamido added that Mr Shettima's public conduct does not always reflect the stature of his office.

He said political leadership demands more than eloquence and intellect, stressing that the vice-president must respect the cultural sensitivities, traditions, and expectations associated with northern leadership.

"Shettima is a very nice man--very intelligent, very eloquent, and very deep. But when it comes to leadership, you need more than eloquence and intelligence," Mr Lamido said.

He added that the vice-president should be more circumspect in his public engagements, noting that his position requires him to weigh every statement he makes.

Mr Lamido also faulted Mr Shettima's public remarks on former national leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and other senior figures.

The vice president had criticised Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, while defending President Bola Tinubu.

"It is unbecoming of his office to talk carelessly. Whatever he says, people take very seriously. The office he occupies is beyond jokes," he said.

The former governor further recalled Mr Shettima describing former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as an "ice cream seller" before the 2022 APC presidential primary, in which Mr Osinbajo was a contestant.

"Even though I admire and like him, he should understand that the office he occupies is beyond jokes. I want him to grow up and fill that office. Right now, he is hanging; the office is too big for him. Let him grow into it," Mr Lamido added.

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Mr Lamido also questioned Mr Shettima's effectiveness in providing political leadership in the North and adding value to President Tinubu's administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that rather than strengthening the ruling party's fortunes in the region, the vice-president risks becoming a political liability.

Turning to the PDP's prospects ahead of the 2027 general election, Mr Lamido dismissed suggestions that the opposition party had lost its relevance or strength.

He said the PDP was focused on rebuilding its structures and quietly preparing for the polls.

"We have been working quietly and waiting for election day. The election will provide a very clear answer to those saying we are dead or no longer exist," he said.