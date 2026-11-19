GHANA and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to tackling mercury pollution caused by illegal mining through scientific collaboration, technology transfer and the promotion of sustainable gold extraction practices to protect the country's freshwater resources.

The partnership is expected to strengthen environmental monitoring, improve laboratory capacity and accelerate the adoption of mercury-free mining technologies to address the growing threat of contamination to rivers, food systems and public health.

The commitment was highlighted at a two-day symposium on the theme, "Addressing Mercury Pollution: Collaborative Solutions for Sustainable Mining in Ghana," organised under the United States Government's Ambassador's Water Experts Programme (AWEP) in Accra.

The programme, a joint initiative of the United States Departments of the Interior and State, provided a platform for American and Ghanaian experts to share scientific knowledge, technical tools and best practices for addressing water-related challenges.

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The Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy in Ghana, Mr Rolf Oslon, said illegal mining had become a major environmental and public health concern, threatening freshwater resources, including the Pra and Ankobra rivers, as well as the communities that depended on them.

He cited the contamination of the Birim River in the Eastern Region, which had affected the operations of a community water treatment plant because mercury levels in the water had exceeded the facility's treatment capacity.

Mr Oslon stressed that addressing the problem required scientific expertise, effective law enforcement, transparency, community engagement and stronger international cooperation.

He reaffirmed the United States' support for Ghana's efforts to combat illegal mining, particularly activities financed and undertaken by foreign actors.

