President John Dramani Mahama has presented 111 vehicles to the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) to strengthen its operational capacity and improve its ability to carry out its mandate.

The vehicles comprise 100 Mitsubishi L200 pick-ups, six Toyota Land Cruisers and five Toyota Land Cruiser Prados.

The President also inaugurated an ultra-modern digital forensic laboratory for the bureau as part of government efforts to enhance its investigative capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Accra last Friday, President Mahama said the new facilities would improve the bureau's operational efficiency and strengthen its capacity to respond to emerging security threats. Read More.