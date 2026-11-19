THE Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has invited international investors to explore Ghana's industrial opportunities, urging them to shift their focus from raw material extraction to local processing and value addition.

She said investors should consider Ghana a strategic destination for industrial development while ensuring that their investments complied with environmental sustainability standards.

Speaking at Ghana's Pavilion at the ongoing 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Monday, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings challenged the perception that Africa was suitable only for large-scale mining operations, insisting that the continent had the capacity to host industries that transformed raw materials into finished products.

"If you consider our country safe enough for mineral extraction, you must also consider establishing industries here to turn these raw materials into finished products and create employment for our people," she stated.

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Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said the ministry's legal framework allowed it to engage in commercial and private-sector partnerships, particularly in research and innovation.

She, therefore, encouraged investors interested in commercialising innovations developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to explore the opportunities available, adding that the process was straightforward under the existing legal framework. Read More

Daniel DZIRASAH, ANTALYA, TÜRKIYE

(COURTESY JOSPONG GROUP)

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