GHANA spends about $2 billion annually on food imports, despite having demonstrated in the 1970s that it had the capacity to produce enough food to feed itself, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sir Sam Jonah, has said.

He said rice imports fell to zero in 1975 and 1976 under the Operation Feed Yourself campaign, with farmers in northern Ghana even exporting rice and tomatoes to neighbouring Upper Volta, now Burkina Faso.

Delivering the second General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong Public Lecture in Accra, Sir Jonah described the country's huge food import bill as a painful reminder of how a successful national agricultural initiative had been allowed to fade.

He said the programme transformed agricultural production and encouraged widespread public participation, earning Tamale the nickname "Rice City".

Under the initiative, secondary schools cultivated their own food, university students volunteered to harvest sugar cane, while bank managers and other professionals took up farming during weekends.

Sir Jonah said the campaign, led by Colonel Frank Bernasco, relied on traditional authorities, radio broadcasts and information vans to mobilise communities. Farmers were also provided with fertiliser and seeds at heavily subsidised prices.

Government investments in irrigation dams, including those at Damwinya and Suture, further supported the drive to increase agricultural production, he added.