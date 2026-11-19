The 24-Hour Economy Authority has thrown its support behind Nadkansco's new cashew processing factory, inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The Authority said for too long Ghana had exported raw agricultural produce while the processing, skilled jobs and commercial benefits accrued elsewhere.

It said the factory reflected President Mahama's vision of an economy that processed its own resources, created decent jobs and retained more of the wealth generated by Ghanaian labour.

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In a goodwill message delivered on his behalf at the inauguration on Monday, the Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, said Nadkansco had an installed capacity to process 100 metric tonnes of cashew a day.

He said the company planned to employ 1,500 Ghanaians, particularly young people and women, and generate more than US$40 million annually in foreign exchange.

The Authority said the investment deserved "the full support of all of us".

Mr Tanoh also acknowledged the role of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank), which provided critical financing for the establishment of the factory.

On the company's plans to operate a 24-hour shift system, he said the facility's success would depend on a steady supply of raw materials, reliable energy, skilled workers, efficient logistics and sustained access to markets.

He said bringing all those elements together was central to the success of the 24-Hour Economy (24H+) Programme.

Mr Tanoh welcomed Nadkansco's outgrower scheme, under which the company said it had trained 1,200 cashew farmers and supplied them with farming inputs.

He, however, urged the company to ensure fair purchasing arrangements, prompt payment and support for farmer organisations to maintain a strong relationship between the factory and the farmers.

He also commended the company's planned donation of four ambulances to hospitals in cashew-growing districts.

Mr Tanoh urged the company to make product quality, worker safety, fair working conditions and environmental responsibility central to its operations.

He stressed that the true measure of the investment would be its ability to sustain production, improve livelihoods and produce goods capable of competing in demanding markets.