THE International Solar Alliance (ISA) has presented a comprehensive solarisation roadmap to the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) at the ongoing 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

It paves the way for a proposed strategic partnership to accelerate renewable energy deployment, attract green investments and support Africa's transition to carbon neutrality.

The proposed partnership seeks to combine the ISA's technical expertise and financing opportunities with Jospong Group's extensive operational presence across Africa to develop sustainable solar energy solutions for industrial operations, agriculture and communities.

Presenting the roadmap, the Director-General of the ISA, Mr Ashish Khanna, stressed the urgent need to address Africa's energy access challenges through innovative financing, strategic partnerships, technology transfer and local capacity development.

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He said about 600 million people across Africa still lacked access to electricity, despite the continent's enormous renewable energy potential.

Africa, he noted, accounted for only about one per cent of global installed solar photovoltaic capacity, while attracting approximately US$9 billion out of the US$521 billion invested in renewable energy worldwide in 2024.

Mr Khanna said the disparity highlighted the need for stronger partnerships among governments, development institutions and private sector operators to unlock the continent's solar energy potential.

The ISA, an intergovernmental organisation comprising 116 member and signatory countries, is targeting US$1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 through its implementation-driven agenda.

The proposed partnership between the ISA and Jospong focuses on four key areas aimed at accelerating solar energy adoption and promoting sustainable development across Africa.

The first is the establishment of a dedicated Solar Academy to equip young Africans with practical skills in solar technology, installation, maintenance and renewable energy systems.

The initiative is expected to strengthen technical expertise, create green jobs and develop a skilled workforce to support the continent's expanding renewable energy sector.

The second area focuses on mobilising climate-smart agricultural financing to support the deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps, particularly for smallholder farmers.

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The initiative is expected to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food security.

The ISA has identified solar-powered irrigation as a major opportunity for Africa, where only about four per cent of cultivated land is irrigated, compared with 37 per cent in Asia and 14 per cent in Latin America.

The third area involves facilitating the transfer of modern solar technologies, technical knowledge and international best practices to strengthen local expertise and promote renewable energy innovation.

This would enable Jospong and other African institutions to adopt cost-effective solar solutions while developing the technical capacity needed to sustain their operations.

The fourth component, and a major highlight of the proposed partnership, is the solarisation of Jospong Group's 36 waste treatment plants in Ghana. The project is expected to serve as a flagship initiative for possible expansion into other African markets.

Speaking during the engagement, the General Manager of the Jospong Green Transition Office, Dr Ing. Glenn Kwabenah Gyimah, welcomed the roadmap and reaffirmed the Group's readiness to partner the ISA to advance renewable energy investments across Africa.

"Jospong stands ready to begin with solarising our 36 plants in Ghana and to extend this model to our Africa projects. This reflects our strong commitment to low-carbon project development and to minimising the footprint of our products and services as we drive towards our carbon neutrality agenda," he said.