Ghana has secured two important positions in the global telecommunications governing structure following its re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the re-election of a Ghanaian engineer to the organisation's Radio Regulations Board (RRB).

The victories, achieved at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar, are expected to strengthen Ghana's influence in international digital governance and decision-making on telecommunications policies.

Ghana was re-elected to the ITU Council for the 2027-2030 term, extending its uninterrupted representation on the Council, which dates back to 2002.

Additionally, the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, was re-elected to the 12-member Radio Regulations Board after polling an impressive 173 out of 177 votes.

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April 26, 2022His tally was the highest secured by any candidate across the five ITU regions, reaffirming the confidence of member states in his technical expertise and contribution to the Board.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, announced the results on Monday, describing the victories as a significant achievement for the country.

The ITU Council oversees the organisation's programmes, budget, finances and strategic priorities between its four-yearly conferences, while the Radio Regulations Board deals with the application of international radio regulations and disputes relating to the use of radio frequencies.

The re-election of Ghana to the Council gives the country an opportunity to participate directly in decisions affecting global telecommunications development, particularly issues concerning developing countries.

For Africa, Rev. Fianko's election also places a Ghanaian technical expert at the centre of international decisions on spectrum management and satellite orbits, which are critical to expanding connectivity across the continent.

The Minister's leadership was instrumental in securing the victories, following a diplomatic campaign launched in November 2025 at the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the conference, Mr George launched Ghana's bids for both positions and publicly endorsed Rev. Fianko for a second term.

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In Doha, he also engaged Commonwealth member states to coordinate their positions and hosted a luncheon for international delegates to canvass support for Ghana's candidates.

He said Ghana was targeting more than 70 per cent 5G population coverage by March 2027, alongside plans to complete 2,016 rural telephony sites and upgrade existing 2G and 3G infrastructure to 4G- and 5G-ready networks.

The Minister said the country's re-election presented an opportunity to advance affordable connectivity and ensure that developing countries benefited equitably from global digital development.

He, however, acknowledged the collective efforts of the NCA, Ghana's diplomatic missions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and staff of his Ministry in achieving the results.

Mr George also presented Ghana's policy position, calling for equitable access to spectrum and satellite resources and urging the ITU to measure its achievements by tangible improvements in people's lives.