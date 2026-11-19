The Ho Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers (GNATH) has elected new executives to strengthen the regulation of traditional medicine practice and ensure that members adhere to the association's rules and regulations.

The nine-member executive team is led by Mr Lawrence Atikpo as Chairman, with Ms Patience Agbo as Vice-Chairperson and Ms Lucy Dagbatsa as Secretary.

The other executives are Mr Jacob Afenteng, Organiser; Mr David Kossi Amuzu, Assistant Organiser; Ms Patricia Agbo, Treasurer; Mr Felix Clintson, Public Relations Officer; and Mr Daniel Gbede, Porter.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Atikpo thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work hard to promote traditional medicine practice in the municipality.

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He urged members to strictly adhere to the association's rules and regulations and ensure that their herbal products underwent the necessary scientific examinations and received approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to safeguard consumers.

Mr Atikpo also stressed the need for all herbal medicine practitioners to register with the association and attend meetings regularly to keep abreast of developments in traditional medicine practice.

He said such measures were essential to ensuring quality healthcare delivery and building public confidence in traditional medicine.

Mr Atikpo pledged to work closely with the Volta Regional Chairman and other executives to advance the association's objectives and called on members to support his administration.

He expressed optimism that, through hard work and determination, traditional medicine practice in the Volta Region would become more attractive and gain greater public acceptance.

"Together, we will lift traditional medicine practice in the Volta Region to a higher level," he said.

The Volta Regional Chairman of GNATH, Dr Amaglo Atisu, commended the Ho Municipal branch for the successful election of its executives to lead the association for the next four years.

He urged the outgoing executives to offer constructive criticism and guidance to support the new leadership in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Dr Atisu assured members that the regional leadership would continue to monitor the activities of the municipal and district branches to ensure compliance with the association's rules and regulations.

He said the move was intended to strengthen the association and accelerate its growth and development.