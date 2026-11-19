TWENTY-four players of the national deaf football team, the Black Wonders, and the technical team have commenced the last leg of preparation for the 2026 Deaf Africa Cup of Nations (DAFCON) slated for Ethiopia.

Officials of the team confirmed to The Times Sports that all the players invited for the continental showpiece, as well as members of the technical team, have reported at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch, where the team will put final touches on their preparation for the championship.

This, according to the Communications Director of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA), Mr Ransford Lartey, was made possible following a response to a petition submitted to the presidency.

The petition followed a negative response from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) to a request to support the team's preparation and participation in the DAFCON.

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But following the intervention from the presidency, preparation, he disclosed, commenced over the weekend, with every member of the team reporting as they eye silverware at the championship.

"All the 24 players have arrived in camp at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch in Accra. With the knowledge that the team will make it to the championship, every member of the team is happy," Mr Lartey said.

He continued: "Morale in camp is very high. With the support from government, the onus now lies on us to go and make the nation proud. It will not be an easy task but we have the men to achieve this feat."

Mr Lartey expressed the deaf football fraternity's gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, saying: "We are grateful to the president for the timely intervention. We have missed out on championships because of lack of funds but we have been lucky with the current government."

On behalf of the GDFA, he appealed to the corporate sector to support the deaf community through sports.

He also urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the team with equipment and logistics like balls, training shirts and jerseys for the championship.

The Assistant Coach of the team, Mr Godfred Baffoe, also expressed optimism about the Black Wonders' chances at the DAFCON, insisting that: "We are not going to Ethiopia to just gain qualification to the deaf World Cup in Australia in 2027; our target is also to win the DAFCON to show our supremacy in deaf football."

The tournament is set to kick off on November 30 and end on December 13.