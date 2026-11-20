Renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran have heightened fears of another global fuel supply crisis, prompting energy stakeholders to call for urgent measures to strengthen Nigeria's domestic refining capacity and reduce its exposure to external shocks.

The escalating tensions have renewed concerns about disruptions to crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil transit route, with possible consequences for crude supply, petroleum product availability, shipping costs and energy prices.

The crisis initially erupted in late February when military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran, disrupting traffic through the strategic waterway and unsettling global oil markets.

Tensions escalated again on November 17 following reported US strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps site on Qeshm Island, which prompted fresh Iranian attacks on American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as tankers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Diplomatic efforts have also remained stalled over Tehran's demand for the lifting of the blockade before progress can be made on a nuclear agreement.

The renewed uncertainty has raised concerns among oil market analysts. June Goh, a senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities in Singapore, said global observable oil inventories were beginning to decline sharply, a development she said could weigh more heavily on market sentiment than political statements about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

For Nigeria, the development presents another warning about the country's vulnerability to international petroleum market disruptions despite being one of Africa's largest crude oil producers.

Energy stakeholders who spoke with Daily Trust said the situation should accelerate efforts to restore the country's public refineries, support private refining investments and ensure adequate domestic petroleum supply.

They specifically called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to accelerate its proposed partnership with Chinese companies for the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance and expansion of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

The agreement was signed on April 30, 2026, with Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xinganchen (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd. for a potential technical equity partnership.

Dr Joseph Obele, a lecturer at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, and National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, said the growing security risks around the Strait of Hormuz should serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria to restore its domestic refining capacity.

He warned that prolonged disruption around the waterway could affect global crude supply, petroleum product availability, shipping costs and energy prices, with serious implications for countries that depend heavily on imported refined products.

Obele said technical assessments of the two refineries had been conducted, describing the development as encouraging, but insisted that the process must move beyond assessments and agreements.

"NNPCL must ensure that these assessment exercises translate into concrete implementation, clearly defined timelines, investment commitments and the actual commencement of rehabilitation and upgrade works," he said.

"Nigerians are eager to see these refineries return to productive operations, not just remain subjects of repeated assessments, agreements and public announcements."

He added that restarting the Port Harcourt Refinery was not merely an economic consideration but also an important confidence-building measure for Ogoni and neighbouring communities.

"Nigeria has crude oil. Nigeria has the market. What Nigerians urgently need is functional domestic refining capacity. The time for implementation is now. Another international petroleum crisis should not find Nigeria unprepared," he said.

Similarly, energy expert Rasheed Adeleke said Nigeria needed to take preventive measures to minimise the impact of another international oil supply shock.

"Doing this involves putting our public refineries in good shape and creating an enabling environment for the birth of new ones to thrive," he said.

However, the renewed calls for public refinery rehabilitation come amid concerns over previous investments in the facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director-General of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, recently cautioned the NNPCL against committing additional public resources to the refineries without addressing the problems responsible for their repeated failures.

He disclosed that about $3.5bn had been spent on refinery rehabilitation over the previous five years without delivering sustainable operations. He advocated full privatisation, arguing that private investors should be allowed to acquire and resolve the facilities' operational challenges.

Meanwhile, Kunle Odusola-Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of The Legend & Legacy Company Limited and Conference Producer of the Nigeria International Energy Summit, said Nigeria remained vulnerable to Middle East instability despite its position as Africa's largest crude oil producer.

"Every escalation in the Middle East effectively exports inflation into Nigeria," he said, explaining that insecurity along major shipping routes could increase freight charges, insurance premiums and crude oil prices.