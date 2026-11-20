The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has urged the Super Eagles' technical crew and players not to give up on their quest to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting that Nigeria's hopes remain alive despite Tuesday's disappointing draw against Tanzania.

Following the barren draw with the Taifa Stars in Zanzibar, Nigeria's qualification for AFCON 2027 hangs by a thread. With co-hosts Tanzania already assured of an automatic slot, only one qualification ticket is available in Group L, leaving the Super Eagles three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau with two matches left.

The three-time African champions currently sit in second place with seven points, while Guinea-Bissau lead the group with 10 points and a superior goal difference--making the remaining two fixtures must-win encounters for Nigeria.

However, Comrade Shaibu, who watched the Super Eagles battle the Taifa Stars in Zanzibar, maintained that the race is far from over. He stressed that the final round of matches in March 2027 presents a clear opportunity for Nigeria to turn its fortunes around and secure the group's sole qualification ticket.

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The former Deputy Governor of Edo State urged the team to demonstrate the same resilience exhibited by the victorious Flamingos, who recovered from an opening-day defeat at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco to become world champions.

He also recalled Nigeria's qualifying campaign for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, when the Super Eagles trailed Tunisia in the race for the group's only ticket before a final-matchday twist--a Tunisian defeat paired with a Nigerian victory over Kenya--sent the Eagles through.

"These historical examples should serve as motivation for the current squad. Football often presents opportunities to rewrite difficult situations, so the players and their officials must remain focused and committed until the final whistle," he said.

Comrade Shaibu also cautioned the technical crew and players against toying with the expectations of millions of Nigerians, emphasising the vital role football plays in the nation's sporting identity and collective pride.