The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it recorded 13.8 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes, 14.5 per cent decline in road traffic injuries and 12.6 per cent reduction in road traffic fatalities in the third quarter of 2026, compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Speaking in Abuja, Corps Public Education Officer, Ohaeri Osondu, said the performance figures were presented at the End-of-Year 2026 Corps Marshal Strategy Session with Commanding Officers.

He noted that in a comparative assessment of the two periods, it shows that road traffic crashes declined from 2,434 in Q3 2025 to 2,098 in Q3 2026, representing 336 fewer crashes.

Osondu stated that road traffic injuries also dropped significantly from 6,856 to 5,864, a reduction of 992, while recorded fatalities decreased from 1,077 to 941, representing 136 fewer deaths.

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According to him, the 13.8 per cent reduction in crashes exceeded the Corps' established 10 per cent reduction target, reflecting improved performance against its strategic commitments.

He noted that the progressive reports demonstrate tangible progress in the Corps' strategic objective of reducing road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities through enhanced operational efficiency, preventive interventions, public enlightenment and effective enforcement.

Impressed by the Corps performance, Secretary to the Government of the federation, George Akume, noted that the present administration of the Corps led by Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has continued to reposition the Corps towards a more technology driven, intelligence led, performance oriented and responsive road safety institution.

On his part, the Corps Marshal acknowledged the invaluable support and institutional guidance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, saying his strategic coordination of government business and commitment to strengthening Ministries, Departments and Agencies have continued to provide an enabling environment for the Corps to discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively.