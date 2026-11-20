The federal government is expected to deploy a high-powered delegation to Osun State for the second-term inauguration of Governor Ademola Adeleke scheduled for November 27, as the state government has unveiled a 10-day programme of activities to mark the commencement of another four-year tenure.

The inauguration activities, which will run from November 20 to 29, will feature religious services, sporting competitions, youth engagement, cultural performances, an inaugural lecture and the formal swearing-in of the governor and his deputy.

Chairman of the Second-Term Inauguration Planning Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Exco Lounge of the Governor's Office, Bola Ige House, Osogbo.

Igbalaye described the inauguration as an opportunity to celebrate the commencement of Adeleke's second term, covering the 2026-2030 period, while bringing together stakeholders from within and outside the state.

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According to the programme released by the committee, activities will commence with a Jumat prayer at the Osogbo Central Mosque, Oja Oba, followed by an interfaith prayer session, the final of the Ademola Adeleke Victory Soccer Tournament, and a night of praise and worship.

The programme will also feature benevolence visits to orphanage homes, Osun Youth Summit on Innovation and Enterprise, as well as a state broadcast by Adeleke to appreciate residents for their support.

One of the major highlights will be an inauguration lecture to be delivered by Senator Shehu Sani.

The lecture, titled, "Federalism Dilemma: Navigating Institutional Friction, Local Government Allocations, and Executive Overreach," is expected to examine critical issues surrounding Nigeria's federal structure, intergovernmental relations, and the administration of local governments.

Other activities lined up include parade rehearsals and cultural performances ahead of the main inauguration ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Adeleke and his deputy is scheduled for November 27 at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

The event will feature the inaugural address, parade of colours, and guards of honour, while a state banquet will follow the ceremony.

The planning committee said the inauguration would attract participation from political leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community and other local, national and international stakeholders.

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The activities will climax on November 29 with a thanksgiving service at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo.

Igbalaye expressed appreciation to media organisations for their support and professionalism since the inception of the Adeleke administration in 2022.

He solicited continued cooperation and extensive media coverage to ensure the successful celebration of the governor's second-term inauguration.

Igbalaye appreciated the media for effective coverage of government activities throughout the first tenure admiration of Adeleke.