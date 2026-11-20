Niamey — Another humanitarian crisis is beginning to have a serious impact in the Sahel. It concerns thousands of people fleeing Nigeria and seeking safety in neighboring Niger. According to figures from UNHCR, 64,000 people have been affected since the beginning of 2026.

The main reason for this mass displacement is the violence in northern Nigeria, caused by jihadist groups and criminal gangs.

According to Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations, the new arrivals from Nigeria have added to the large number of refugees already in Niger. Their total is around 500,000, including more than 327,000 from Nigeria. Hyde also noted that another country, Benin, has become a destination for people fleeing northern Nigeria, although it hosts far fewer refugees.

The situation is particularly difficult in the Diffa region in southeastern Niger and the Tahoua region in the west. In October alone, 1,200 people arrived in Diffa and 3,400 in Tahoua. More than 23,000 refugees have arrived in Diffa since the beginning of the year.

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And as always, in these cases, most of those fleeing are women and children. They face extremely difficult conditions. "They have limited access to drinking water, food and basic services. Healthcare is also limited," Hyde said.

Registering refugees is another major challenge. So far, only 5 per cent of those who have arrived this year have been registered, due to a lack of resources. Registration is essential because it allows people to receive humanitarian assistance. Those who are not registered risk being left without aid.

The United Nations agency estimates that around 11 million dollars are needed to provide essential assistance, including food, water and medical care.

Education is another urgent concern. Children arriving from Nigeria cannot easily attend schools in Niger because classes are taught in French. No special classes have yet been set up to help them overcome the language barrier, due to a lack of funding. As a result, thousands of children are unable to go to school.

At the same time, as Niger receives thousands of refugees, security tensions are also increasing. The situation is putting investments and the delivery of humanitarian aid at risk.

One example is Niger's partnership with Algeria in the oil sector. The two countries have signed agreements to develop oil fields in northern Niger. To protect these investments, Algeria has decided to deploy troops in the areas where the projects are based, marking a shift in its foreign policy.

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The issue goes beyond the protection of oil fields. Niger could also become a transit country for a planned oil pipeline linking Nigeria and Algeria. The presence of jihadist groups, which are targeting economic projects linked to energy resources, is also seen as a threat by neighboring countries.

In this situation, responding to the humanitarian crisis in Niger is likely to become even more difficult.