Adama Barrow, the presidential candidate for the National People's Party (NPP) has promised farmers a favourable groundnut buying price for the 2026/2027 trade season but did not say how much they would receive per kilogram.

Barrow pledged during a campaign meeting in Lower Niumi after District Chief George Sonko raised concerns about the price farmers would be paid.

"I am telling the chief that I will buy groundnuts at a favourable price never seen before," Barrow said. "Everything I ever promised you, I have fulfilled. I promised you this, and I will fulfil it if you vote for continuity."

During the meeting, Barrow also pointed to government projects, including the Hakalang road and access to clean drinking water, as reasons for voters to support his government's development plans.

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Local Government Minister Hamat N.K. Bah urged residents to vote carefully. He compared schools in The Gambia with schools he said he had seen in neighbouring countries, where, according to him, some pupils sat on the floor and used mud blackboards. Bah did not name the countries.

In Jokadu, Barrow called for a peaceful election and urged supporters to vote responsibly and avoid violence. He also referred to development projects carried out by his government and promised further development if re-elected.

In Farafenni, the President thanked residents for their past support and called for a peaceful election on December 5. He urged supporters to vote early and remain calm until the official results are announced.

Barrow also promised to build more roads in Farafenni if he wins another term. The official campaign period began on November 16.