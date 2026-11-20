President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the integration of sports into Nigeria's educational programmes and the establishment of sustainable grassroots sports development structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu made the call on Thursday, November 19, while declaring open the 2026 National Grassroots Sports Summit in Abuja, themed 'Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development in Nigeria'.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President described sports as a strategic component of national development, stressing the need to strengthen participation at the grassroots.

He called for greater inclusion of girls and persons with disabilities in sporting activities, as well as an environment where sports can complement education and provide opportunities for academic excellence.

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Tinubu also stressed the need to translate the summit's deliberations into practical measures capable of delivering sustainable grassroots sports development nationwide.

He noted that every Olympic and world champion began their journey in a community, underscoring the importance of identifying and nurturing talents from an early age.

In his keynote address, former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, called for greater investment in sports as a driver of economic development, urging stakeholders to prioritise locally manufactured facilities and equipment for grassroots programmes.

Fashola also identified grassroots sports as an effective tool for tackling crime and other social vices among young people, noting that increased participation could provide positive alternatives and opportunities for youths.

He further called for reforms in sports administration and the national sports calendar, insisting that the postponement of the National Sports Festival should not become a recurring feature.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeboye Adeyinka, said Tinubu recognised the importance of empowering young Nigerians through sports.

Adeyinka said the priority was now to build national collaboration and develop practical recommendations that would translate the summit's objectives into measurable results.

He stressed that grassroots sports development could not be achieved from Abuja alone, but required coordinated efforts across all 774 local government areas of the country.

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He urged stakeholders at the summit to work towards a sustainable framework that would expand access to sporting opportunities, identify emerging talents and strengthen Nigeria's sports development structure from the community level.