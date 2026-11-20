The growing consumption of unregistered herbal medicines and locally prepared medicinal concoctions is raising fresh public health concerns in Nigeria following reports of dozens of deaths and illnesses linked to suspected toxic products in Ondo and Benue states.From locally brewed herbal mixtures sold in informal markets to medicinal preparations marketed as remedies for multiple ailments, concerns are mounting over the safety, composition and manufacturing conditions of products consumed by Nigerians without adequate regulatory oversight.

In Ondo State, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) confirmed 48 deaths and 182 cases of illness following the consumption of suspected toxic herbal and alcoholic concoctions in parts of the state.

The agency, following preliminary laboratory investigations, disclosed that 11 of 15 unlabelled samples collected from affected communities tested positive for Cannabis indica, while laboratory analysis also revealed high concentrations of methanol.

NAFDAC warned that methanol is highly toxic and can cause blindness, organ failure and death when consumed. It also disclosed that five victims suffered total blindness, while two others experienced partial blindness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a related development, the House of Representatives has resolved to summon NAFDAC, the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the deaths of four persons and the hospitalisation of 11 others in Obi/Oju Federal Constituency of Benue State following the consumption of a suspected herbal medicine.

The lawmaker representing the constituency, David Agada, told the House that three men allegedly introduced and sold the product to residents on October 31, claiming it could treat typhoid fever, waist pain and other ailments.

He said some residents who consumed the product developed severe symptoms within hours, resulting in the reported deaths and hospitalisations.

Agada expressed concern that the composition, source, manufacturing conditions, registration status, dosage and possible adverse effects of the product had yet to be established.

The House consequently resolved to invite the relevant agencies to investigate the incident and brief its committees on measures to prevent the circulation of potentially dangerous herbal medicines.

NAFDAC's List Of Dangerous Herbal Preparations

Beyond the recent incidents, NAFDAC has previously identified several herbal preparations it described as dangerous, following investigations and enforcement operations against illegal manufacturers and distributors.

In June 2023, the agency released a list of herbal preparations and snuff products mopped up during enforcement operations, warning Nigerians against their consumption.

The products included Hajia Ayisha Special Snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha Snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha Masanda Original Powerful Powder, Hajia Ayisha Snuff Nasrullah Snuff No. 1, Hajia Salma Special Snuff, Lufthansa Man Power Snuff, 99 Bullet More Power Snuff, AK 47 Power Snuff, Hajia Salma VIP Moringa, Forever Journey, Dr Lambo Moringa Snuff, Danmilla Kokoo Herbal Powder, The Desert Warrior and Hajia Salma Sundu.

According to NAFDAC, the products, popularly referred to as 'Shake' or 'Angoro' herbal powder, contained pyridine, a toxic chemical associated with addiction and serious health consequences, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and increased cancer risks.

The agency said the preparations were being abused for various reasons, including pleasure, intoxication and increased libido.

In another warning issued in August 2022, NAFDAC identified five herbal preparations circulating as intoxicants, popularly known as 'Kurkura'.

They included Five Minutes Power Herbs Medicine, Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture, Gamzaki Tradomedical Herbal Ventures, Barakallahu Multipurpose Herbal Mixture and Sabon Karfi Herbal Mixture.

The agency disclosed that investigations showed the preparations contained high concentrations of tobacco and, in some cases, cannabis.

It noted that although Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture was registered, it had been adulterated with unapproved substances considered harmful to consumers.

NAFDAC also identified herbal aphrodisiac products, including Gagare Man Power, Minister For Man Power, Almenjou For Lazy Men in Bed, Nisan Zango Karfin Maza, Shagalin Ka Man Power, Dakan Jia Man Power Enhancement, Wuff Male Sexual Performance and Afafata For Sexual Drive.

The agency disclosed that some manufacturers mixed conventional pharmaceutical ingredients, including sildenafil citrate, clomipramine and paracetamol, into preparations advertised as entirely herbal.

It also raised concerns about Japata Alcoholic Bitters, which it said had been adulterated with cannabis. According to the agency, laboratory tests showed that the adulterated product caused the death of laboratory mice within five minutes, unlike the registered product retained by the agency.

Sacra Herbs: Expired Registration

Another case that raised concerns about the regulation of herbal medicines involved Sacra Herbs oral liquid, popularly known as Baba Aisha.

In June 2023, NAFDAC announced the arrest of the manufacturer, Alhaji Salisu Sani, following an investigation into the production and illegal advertisement of the product.

The agency disclosed that Sacra Herbs had initially received registration approval in September 2018 for the management of piles and associated pains, but its registration expired in September 2019 and was not renewed.

NAFDAC said the manufacturer's production facility failed to meet regulatory requirements, while the company also advertised the product for unapproved conditions, including waist pains, typhoid, ulcers and toilet infections.

The agency also identified two additional unregistered preparations, Baban Aisha Man Power & Delay and Cure Powder Kai Kadai Gayya, which were recovered during its enforcement operation and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NAFDAC subsequently commenced a nationwide mop-up of Sacra Herbs products in circulation and intensified enforcement against illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparations.

The agency has repeatedly warned Nigerians against consuming unregistered herbal medicines, particularly products sold in unlabelled containers or through informal outlets without verifiable registration details.

It has also cautioned against herbal medicine vendors who make exaggerated claims about their products, including promises to cure multiple diseases without adequate scientific evidence.

According to the agency, the fact that a product is derived from natural ingredients does not automatically make it safe for human consumption.

Some herbal preparations may contain toxic substances, undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients or contaminants introduced during production, storage and distribution.

With herbal medicines remaining a common source of treatment for many Nigerians, particularly those seeking alternatives to conventional healthcare, the challenge for regulators is to ensure that traditional medicinal products meet appropriate safety and quality standards.

The recent incidents have renewed calls for stronger market surveillance, improved laboratory testing, public education and enforcement against individuals involved in the production and distribution of unsafe medicinal preparations.