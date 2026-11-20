The Federal Government has announced plans to rehabilitate and restore toilet facilities at LEA School, Kpadna Community, Jabi District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following revelations that pupils have been forced to practise open defecation because the school's toilets were locked over inadequate water supply.

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who announced the intervention through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Salihu Usman, at the 2026 World Toilet Day commemoration in Kpadna on Thursday, described the situation as unacceptable and called for urgent measures to restore access to functional sanitation facilities.

Lawal said the situation was particularly disturbing because toilet infrastructure was already available in the school, but the absence of reliable water supply had rendered the facilities unusable, forcing children to resort to open defecation.

He announced plans for an immediate assessment and restoration of the school toilets, provision of reliable water supply, rehabilitation of the facilities, establishment of a sustainable school sanitation management arrangement, as well as environmental health education and continuous monitoring.

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The minister stressed that providing toilet infrastructure without ensuring adequate water supply, maintenance and sustainable management arrangements did not amount to meaningful access to sanitation, declaring that a toilet that cannot be used is effectively no toilet at all.

He warned that the situation exposed schoolchildren, particularly girls, to health risks, indignity and embarrassment, while potentially undermining their education and general well-being.

According to him, the challenges are even more critical for adolescent girls, who require safe and private toilet facilities, clean water and appropriate menstrual hygiene infrastructure to participate fully in school activities.

The minister directed the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2026 World Toilet Day commemoration and the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health to collaborate with the FCT Administration, Area Council authorities, education authorities, water supply agencies and development partners to address the problem.

He also called for the LEA School situation to be documented as a case study to guide similar interventions in other schools and public institutions where existing toilet facilities have become unusable because of inadequate water supply, poor maintenance or other operational challenges.

The minister's intervention comes against the backdrop of Nigeria's persistent sanitation crisis, with findings from the 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey indicating that approximately 20 per cent of the country's household population still practises open defecation.

Lawal said inadequate sanitation remained a major public health and environmental concern, contributing to the spread of cholera, typhoid and other faecal-oral infections, while contaminating surface and underground water sources and placing additional pressure on the healthcare system.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment was strengthening sanitation advocacy, capacity building for Environmental Health Officers, community-based waste management and open defecation control programmes, while encouraging private sector participation in affordable and environmentally friendly sanitation solutions.

The minister also emphasised the need for improved faecal sludge and wastewater management, warning that poorly managed human waste and untreated wastewater could contaminate the environment, pollute water sources and contribute to the spread of infectious diseases and antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms.

Speaking through the Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Mrs Omotunde Adeola, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry said the commemoration provided an opportunity to renew the country's commitment to safe sanitation, public health protection and access to adequate toilet facilities.

She stressed that sanitation was not merely about providing toilets but also involved human dignity, personal safety, environmental protection and the overall well-being of communities.

Adeola said the choice of Kpadna Community as the host location was deliberate, as it would enable the ministry to take sanitation advocacy closer to the people and translate government commitments into practical community-level interventions.

She noted that the challenges at LEA School underscored the importance of ensuring that sanitation infrastructure remained functional, accessible and properly maintained, with reliable water supply.

The 2026 World Toilet Day, celebrated under the theme, "Sanitation and Gender Equality," with the campaign tagline, "Safe Toilets. Equal Futures," focuses on the relationship between access to safe sanitation, gender equality, public health and human dignity.

The minister said achieving universal access to safe sanitation and ending open defecation by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6, would require sustained investment, behavioural change, functional infrastructure and active participation by governments, development partners and communities.

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He urged state governments, local councils, ministries, departments and agencies, community-based organisations, non-governmental organisations and development partners to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Environment in expanding access to safe and sustainable sanitation facilities across the country.

He further called for sanitation facilities in schools, healthcare institutions, markets, motor parks and other public spaces to be made accessible, safe, clean and functional, particularly for women, girls, children, older persons and persons with disabilities.

The minister commended UNICEF, SATO, the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Environmental Health Officers, traditional institutions and other development partners for supporting the commemoration, urging communities to take ownership of sanitation improvements.

He maintained that Nigeria could not achieve gender equality while women and girls lacked access to safe and private toilets, or promote quality education while children were compelled to practise open defecation because their school sanitation facilities were unusable.