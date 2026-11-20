Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances are expected to surpass US$3.2 billion by the end of 2026, with inflows reaching US$2.5 billion in the first nine months of the year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has revealed.

Presenting the 2027 National Budget on Thursday, Ncube said remittances had remained a significant source of foreign currency despite disruptions in South Africa, one of Zimbabwe's major remittance sources.

"Diaspora inflows grew significantly by 39.9% to US$2.5 billion during the first nine months of 2026, from US$1.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2025. Diaspora remittances are projected to surpass US$3.2 billion for the year and increase to US$3.4 billion in 2027, respectively," he said.

In 2025, the United Kingdom emerged as Zimbabwe's largest remittance source market, contributing approximately US$709.6 million, narrowly ahead of South Africa, which accounted for US$702.6 million.

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Other significant source markets included the United States, Australia, Canada and Botswana.

Remittances are largely used to meet everyday household needs, including food, healthcare, education and utility bills.

Recipients typically access funds through licensed money transfer operators (MTOs), commercial bank diaspora accounts and mobile money platforms.

Ncube said Government was seeking to sustain the growth in remittances by establishing a supportive institutional framework through the Diaspora Policy, which is currently under review.

Meanwhile, the country's gold and foreign currency reserves increased from US$697 million in June 2025 to US$2 billion at the end of September 2026.

Ncube said the reserves now provided approximately two months of import cover, strengthening the country's capacity to withstand external shocks.

"This continued accumulation of reserves has strengthened the country's buffer and enhanced the country's capacity to withstand external shocks," he added.