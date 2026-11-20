GOVERNMENT, mining companies and large businesses will be required to procure at least 15% of their input requirements from local suppliers from January 1, 2027 as part of measures to promote domestic industries.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the measure while presenting the 2027 National Budget in Parliament on Thursday.

He said the requirement would apply where local producers had the capacity to supply the required goods and services.

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"Effective 1 January 2027, it will be mandatory for the Government, mining companies and all large entities to procure at least 15% of their input requirements domestically, where capacity exists," Ncube said.

He added that a framework to guide the implementation of the policy would be in place by March 31, 2027.

The measure is aimed at supporting local manufacturers, creating demand for locally produced goods and strengthening domestic industries.

Ncube also announced an allocation of ZWG614 million to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to support industrialisation and economic transformation initiatives.

He said the 2027 Budget sought to sustain structural transformation and strengthen the economy's ability to withstand climate change and global economic shocks.

On the mining sector, the minister said government would tighten restrictions on the export of unprocessed minerals while encouraging local processing and beneficiation to ensure the country derives greater value from its mineral resources.

"Government will continue strengthening measures to restrict the export of unprocessed raw minerals, while promoting domestic processing and beneficiation of minerals," he said.

He said priority would also be given to mineral exploration and the full operationalisation of the Mining Cadastre Information Management System.

The Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development has been allocated ZWG986.2 million to support its programmes.