The federal government has announced plans for a three-month test run of the Kaduna-Kano railway corridor ahead of its planned commissioning in December, raising hopes of improved connectivity, safer travel and fresh economic opportunities for communities along the route.

The trial operation is expected to allow engineers and railway officials to assess the safety, structural integrity and operational readiness of the infrastructure before the commencement of full commercial services.

Permanent secretary of the ministry of transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi disclosed this during an inspection tour of the railway corridor, adding that the government was considering offering passengers free rides throughout the test period, subject to the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

If approved, the arrangement would give passengers an opportunity to experience the new rail service while allowing the authorities to identify and address operational challenges before commercial operations begin.

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Adebiyi said concerns raised during an earlier inspection had been addressed by the contractors, particularly those relating to passenger safety, lighting and maintenance.

He disclosed that toughened glass previously installed in passenger areas had been replaced with laminated glass to minimise the risk of injuries in the event of breakage.

According to him, the lighting system has also been upgraded, with bulbs expected to have a minimum service life of three years.

Beyond the infrastructure, the government is also working to build local capacity to ensure the sustainability of the railway after its completion.

Adebiyi said arrangements were being made to provide maintenance equipment, including man lifts, while Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) personnel would undergo intensive training in railway station operations.

He explained that the NRC had been directed to nominate engineers for the training, adding that only those who successfully passed the examinations would be retained for operational responsibilities.

The permanent secretary said he would personally participate in the training and examination process before the NRC eventually takes over the management of the railway system.

In another development aimed at making the facility accessible to more Nigerians, he confirmed that four lifts had been ordered to assist persons with disabilities in accessing different sections of the terminal.

On the outstanding connection between Jaji and Kaduna, Adebiyi explained that security concerns and land requirements had necessitated the construction of a bridge.

He, however, expressed optimism that the bridge, which was already under construction and at an advanced stage, would be completed within four to six months.

The completion of the section is expected to allow the railway to extend fully into Kaduna town.

The government is also looking beyond the Kaduna-Kano corridor, with Adebiyi disclosing plans to flag off construction of the Ibadan-Osogbo-Ilorin-Minna railway corridor within the next two months.

He added that the proposed Itakpe-Abuja extension was at an advanced stage, awaiting presidential approval for construction to commence.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said the inspection was part of the agency's responsibility to assess capital projects financed through government funding.

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She noted that the railway infrastructure could stimulate economic activities beyond passenger transportation, particularly for traders, small-scale entrepreneurs and businesses operating along the corridor.

According to her, improved rail connectivity would create opportunities for businesses and communities by facilitating the movement of people and goods.

Oniha added that proposed infrastructure projects would undergo the necessary appraisal and approval processes before additional funding could be provided.

A representative of the construction firm, CCECC, Mark Xu, assured that the company would sustain efforts to deliver the project ahead of the planned December commissioning.