The trial judge stopped counsel to the fourth defendant in former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika's fraud trial from cross-examining an EFCC detective.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday barred a lawyer from cross-examining an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detective on charges unrelated to his client; the fourth defendant in the trial involving former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika.

Trial Judge Slyvanus Oriji directed Al Buraq Global Investment Limited's lawyer, M.J. Numa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to limit his questions to the charges concerning his client, following an objection by EFCC lawyer Rotimi Jacobs, SAN.

Before the objection, Mr Numa drilled the 12th prosecution witness, Christopher Odofin, on the thoroughness of his investigation regarding the consultancy services contract for the start-up of the failed Nigeria Air national carrier to Tianero Nigeria Limited, a firm belonging to Gabriel Tilmann, whom the prosecution described as the former minister's friend.

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However, Mr Jacobs opposed the question, noting that the contract awarded to Tianero has no relevance to Mr Numa's defence of Al-Buraq.

He argued that allowing the question amounted to giving the first defendant, Mr Sirika, an improper "second bite at the cherry."

However, Mr Numa urged the court to allow the question in the interest of justice. He also noted that the case involves conspiracy allegations where the first defendant is treated as the predicate offender; hence, allowing the question would expose gaps in the investigator's testimony.

In his ruling, the judge agreed with Mr Jacob's submission, stressing that earlier cross-examination by Mr Sirika's lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, was sufficient.

Mr Sirika faces six corruption charges alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika; her husband, Jalal Hamma; and their company, Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The anti-graft agency said Mr Sirika used his position as aviation minister, between 2015 and 2023, to confer an unfair advantage through a contract award worth N1.5 billion to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited for the Katsina airport apron extension.

Also, EFCC alleged that Ms Sirika and her husband held indirect private interests in the contract, with N1.3 billion allegedly traced to Mr Sirika as proceeds of criminal conduct in the form of gratification.

Similarly, EFCC alleged that Mr Sirika awarded a N1.3 billion contract in 2023 to Gabriel Tilmann, a German professor.

The contract to Mr Tilmann's firm was for consultancy services as part of Nigeria Air's start-up.

This particular count was what Mr Numa spent an extensive time interrogating Mr Odofin on Thursday.

Probe into detectives' investigations

Under cross-examination, the witness admitted not knowing that the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had a budgetary provision for the national carrier in 2017, nor the role of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) procedures, Outline Business Case (OBC) requirements, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the ownership structure of Nigerian Air.

The witness insisted that his investigation was limited to the contracts awarded to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited and Tianero Nigeria Limited.

He also insisted that Mr Tilmann's engagement with the aviation ministry did not precede the Nigerian Air start-up project or his involvement with Mr Sirika.

Probe into the 'couple's interest' in contract award.

Mr Numa also focused on the status of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. He asked the witness whether, at the time of the contract awarded to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited, NNPCL was no longer a public corporation.

Mr Odifin insisted that NNPCL is owned and controlled by the government. He said he did not know that the revenue from NNPCL was kept in a sovereign wealth fund or that the 36 states made contributions to its board.

He maintained that civil service rules applied to NNPCL staff members.

While the prosecution objected to the questions, Mr Numa argued that EFCC's charges against Ms Sirika and her husband presented them as public officers who held an interest in the contract awarded to Al-Buraq; hence the questions are relevant to the case.

The couple work at separate federal government-owned oil sector organisations. While Ms Sirika works at the NNPCL, her husband, Mr Hamma, works at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Mr Numa presented the witness with a document and asked him to peruse it and clarify whether the couple were listed as shareholders.

The witness answered, "Based on the documents, they are not directors; as of 21 February 2024, they were removed as shareholders."

Thursday's cross-examination brought to a close the witness's testimony, which began over a year ago.

The judge adjourned the case to 15 December.

This is not the first time the couple's employment records have been under scrutiny. While defence counsel sought to justify during Thursday's sitting that Ms Sirika was not a civil servant because the NNPCL had ceased to operate as a traditional public company, prior hearings had dwelt on the couple's employment records.

Al Buraq and the couple's relation to the case

The employment status of Ms Sirika and Mr Hamma was a subject of testimony from two previous prosecution witnesses.

On 26 June 2025, Gabriel Adagba, a former head of Human Resources at the NUPRC, appeared as the 10th prosecution witness, and Abidoye Babatunde, the deputy manager of Policy Compliance and Accountability at NNPC Limited, took the stand as the 11th prosecution witness, to discuss the couple's employment records.

Mr Adagba told the court that Mr Hamma was employed as a regulatory officer 1 on 3 February 2023 with NUPRC. He noted that a background check was conducted on his previous employment history.

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Under cross-examination by the first and fourth defendant's lawyer, Mr Numa, Mr Adagba disclosed that he was not privy to the procedure of Mr Hamma's recruitment or aware of whether he filled in a Code of Conduct Bureau Form because he was not the head of HR when Mr Hamma was employed.

The witness also told the court he did not know about NUPRC awarding a contract to Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The 11th prosecution witness, Mr Babatunde, an NNPC official, later took the witness box to testify about Fatima Sirika's employment.

He tendered documents admitted by the court as exhibits, including Ms Sirika's provisional offer of employment and confirmation of employment.

Regarding the alleged corrupt contract awards, Mr Odofin testified in July 2025 that Mr Sirika allegedly split the contract for the terminal building and apron expansion at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport, Katsina, Katsina State, to bypass regulatory oversight and scrutiny in favour of family-linked companies.

According to the witness, Mr Sirika split the contract into two, awarding the terminal building to Enginos, a company belonging to his brother Hamad Sirika, and the apron expansion to Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The detective testified that the contract splitting helped Mr Sirika evade the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the contract approval process. He testified that the company received payment for the contract.