The film regulator is seeking an amendment to its enabling law to remove "Censors" from its name and reposition itself as a classification-focused institution.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has said it secured a permanent headquarters after operating without one for 28 years.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the board, Shaibu Husseini, announced the development at the sixth Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulatory Conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

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Mr Husseini described the acquisition as a major step toward strengthening the agency's operations and improving the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

"One major achievement is the securing of a permanent headquarters for the NFVCB after 28 years without one," he said.

"This milestone provides institutional stability and a stronger foundation for improved service delivery and the effective discharge of our statutory responsibilities."

The NFVCB boss did not disclose the headquarters' location, its cost or when the agency would begin operating from the facility.

The conference, themed "Film and Content Production in the Digital Era: Balancing Regulation and Innovation," brought together regulators, filmmakers, investors and other stakeholders in Nigeria's creative industry.

Proposed name change

Mr Husseini also disclosed that the NFVCB was pursuing an amendment to its enabling law to remove the word "Censors" from its name.

He said the proposed change would reposition the agency as a classification-focused regulator and reflect its evolving approach to film and digital-content regulation.

According to him, the board has increasingly emphasised classification rather than censorship since March 2024.

"Another important reform is our effort to secure, through the National Assembly, an amendment to the board's enabling law to remove the word 'Censors' from its name and reposition the institution as a classification-focused regulatory organisation," he said.

"Classification informs audiences, supports informed viewing choices, protects consumers and gives filmmakers a clearer framework for responsible creative freedom."

Mr Husseini said the proposed change formed part of a broader shift toward audience empowerment, professional standards, technological responsiveness and the sustainable development of Nigeria's creative industry.

He added that the board would continue engaging the National Assembly and other stakeholders on the legislative process.

Regulatory reforms

The NFVCB chief said artificial intelligence, streaming platforms, social media and digital distribution had transformed how films and other audiovisual content were produced and consumed.

He noted that the changes had created opportunities for filmmakers but also raised concerns about intellectual property, authorship, ownership, content standards and consumer protection.

Mr Husseini said the board had strengthened its cooperation with other institutions, including the Nigerian Communications Commission, to address challenges associated with digital distribution, classification, monitoring and licensing.

He also said a technical review committee was examining the NFVCB's classification, exhibition and distribution guidelines to ensure they remained relevant to current industry realities.

The agency, he added, had initiated discussions with Goethe University on a possible partnership to digitise and preserve its audiovisual classification archive, which dates back to 1994.

Mr Husseini also highlighted the implementation of the 2024 Regulation on the Control of the Promotion and Glamourisation of Tobacco, Narcotics, Ritual Killing and Money Ritual in Film and Video Works.

He said the regulation reflected the agency's position that creative freedom should be protected without allowing content to promote practices capable of causing harm.

"The NFVCB is not opposed to innovation and does not seek to create unnecessary obstacles for filmmakers, investors or digital operators," he said.

"We want an industry where filmmakers tell compelling stories, investors earn reasonable returns, distributors and exhibitors run viable businesses, and audiences enjoy diverse, quality content."

RMD cautions regulators

Delivering the keynote address, veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo urged regulators to protect audiences without creating an environment in which filmmakers were afraid to explore difficult subjects.

Mr Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, said regulation should provide clarity and confidence while encouraging innovation rather than punishing it.

He argued that storytelling had always challenged assumptions, questioned authority and examined uncomfortable realities.

"Responsible storytelling must not become an excuse for controlling storytelling," he said.

"We must avoid creating an environment in which every difficult subject is regarded as a threat or every uncomfortable narrative is treated as an act of disobedience."

The actor said classification, age-appropriate access, clear content guidelines and transparent regulatory processes could help protect vulnerable audiences without intimidating filmmakers.

He also urged Nigeria to begin developing safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

According to him, AI has created new opportunities in script development, visual effects, editing, animation and translation but had also raised questions about consent, authorship and ownership.

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"What happens when an actor's image or voice is replicated digitally without permission?" he asked.

"Who owns a creative work generated with artificial intelligence? What protections exist for writers and artists whose work may be used to train AI systems?"

He warned that Nigeria should not wait until such abuses became widespread before responding.

Creative financing

In her remarks, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy said the federal government was working to transform the creative economy from a largely talent-driven sector into a structured, investment-ready and globally competitive industry.

She said the Creative Economy Development Fund was providing financing opportunities for creative businesses through debt, equity and grant windows.

According to her, the fund's extended second phase was accepting applications from eligible creatives.

She also said the government was pursuing audiovisual co-production partnerships with countries including South Africa and France to encourage investment, skills transfer and wider distribution for Nigerian productions.

The minister urged filmmakers, regulators, investors and digital platforms to work together to develop practical recommendations that would strengthen regulation without restricting innovation.